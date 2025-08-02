Zach Allen agrees to four-year, $102M extension with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are strengthening their defensive core by securing star defensive lineman Zach Allen. The contract includes a four-year, $102 million extension. With $69.5 million guaranteed, the deal, starting in 2026, highlights Denver’s commitment to building a powerhouse defense.

Zach Allen's performance Zach Allen recorded a career-high 40 quarterback knockdowns, 8.5 sacks, and 61 tackles, contributing to the Broncos’ franchise-record 63 sacks in 2024.

His ability to play both defensive end and tackle in various schemes has made him a significant part of Denver’s defense.

Contract details The four-year deal includes $102 million extension. With $69.5 million guaranteed, the deal Zach Allen, currently in the final year of a three-year, $45.75 million contract signed in 2023, will see his $12.74 million base salary for 2025 remain intact.

The new deal is structured as an extension, a strategy the Broncos have also used with high-profile players like wide receiver Courtland Sutton and cornerback Pat Surtain II. This approach ensures continuity while rewarding Allen’s exceptional performance over his two seasons with the team.

Also Read | Jordan Hicks, Cleveland Browns LB announces retirement after 10 NFL seasons

Zach Allen's form In the previous season, he played 89% of Denver’s defensive snaps, earning second-team All-Pro honors. This followed an 81% snap share in 2023, showcasing his ability to stay on the field.

“I think it’s a strength,” head coach Sean Payton said earlier this week, praising Allen’s stamina and comparing him to former New Orleans Saints star Cam Jordan.

“On play 72, it looked like play eight. It’s hard to play that many snaps on the defensive front, and it’s one of his strengths and the versatility,” he added.

Negotiations details Negotiations for Allen’s extension began in the offseason and intensified during training camp. His representatives pushed for a new deal that reflected his elite production, and the Broncos delivered, securing a player who embodies the grit and flexibility they value.

What’s next for the Broncos? With Zach Allen’s contract finalized, alongside Sutton’s recent extension, the Broncos are checking major items off their to-do list. A second-team All-Pro in 2024, Bonitto led the team with 13.5 sacks and is in the final year of his rookie deal. As a 2022 second-round pick, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March 2026, making his contract a priority for Denver’s front office.