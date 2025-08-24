Zack Wheeler injury: Philadelphia Phillies ace to miss rest of 2025 season after surgery

The Philadelphia Phillies face a major challenge as their star pitcher, Zack Wheeler, will miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to upcoming surgery for venous thoracic outlet syndrome. The team announced on Saturday that Wheeler, who had a blood clot successfully removed from his right upper extremity on August 18, requires thoracic outlet decompression surgery. With a recovery period of 6-8 months, Wheeler’s availability for the start of the 2026 season is uncertain.

Zack Wheeler’s dominant 2025 season halted Zack Wheeler was delivering another Cy Young-caliber season before his injury, boasting a 2.71 ERA across 149 ⅔ innings in 24 starts. Leading the National League with 195 strikeouts and a 0.94 WHIP, Wheeler ranked seventh among pitchers with 4.0 WAR. His previous outing was on August 15, and initial optimism for a postseason return has been overshadowed by the need for surgery. Wheeler’s absence leaves a void in Philadelphia’s rotation, where he has been an integral part since signing with the team in 2020.

Philadelphia Phillies’ rotation depth tested Despite losing their ace, the Phillies’ rotation remains one of baseball’s best, leading the league with 16.5 WAR. The updated depth chart is as follows:

LHP Cristopher Sanchez

LHP Jesús Luzardo

RHP Aaron Nola

LHP Ranger Suárez

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Alan Rangel

This group ensures Philadelphia can still field a competitive rotation, with Sanchez, Luzardo, Nola, and Suárez forming a strong playoff lineup. The Phillies’ starters outpace the second-ranked Cincinnati Reds (13.6 WAR) by a wide margin, showcasing their ability to weather this loss.

Postseason prospects With a 74-54 record as of Saturday, the Phillies hold a six-game lead in the NL East and are 7 ½ games clear of a postseason berth. Their position makes them likely to secure a Wild Card Series bye, a key advantage in the playoffs. While Wheeler’s injury is a blow for a team with championship hopes, Philadelphia’s depth and talent keep them in contention for a deep postseason run.

Zack Wheeler’s track record and recovery Wheeler, in Year 1 of a three-year, $126 million extension, has been baseball’s top pitcher since 2020, leading all pitchers with 979 innings and 28.7 WAR. His durability has been a hallmark, with this being his first injured list stint since forearm tightness in 2022 and his first experience with blood clots.