Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Streaming, T20 Tri-Series 2025: When and where to watch ZIM vs SA; full squads & more

Looking to shrug off their recent 0-2 Test drubbing at the hands of South Africa, Zimbabwe will be looking for a quick turnaround when they take on South Africa in the T20 Tri-Series opener on Monday at the Harare Sports Club. New Zealand are the third team in the series.

Meanwhile, the Proteas will be led by Rassie van der Dussen in a new-look squad. The South African squad will be having four uncapped players. On the other hand, New Zealand will be missing the service of Finn Allen, who was ruled out due to foot injury.

Wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway will replace Allen.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa live streaming details The Zimbabwe vs South Africa T20 Tri-Series 2025 opener will not be televised in India unfortunately. Live streaming of T20 Tri-Series 2025 will be available on FanCode app and website in India.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st T20I playing XIs South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Rassie van der Dussen (c), Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu

T20 Tri-Series 2025 complete schedule July 14: Zimbabwe vs South Africa - 4:30 PM IST - Harare

July 16: New Zealand vs South Africa - 4:30 PM IST - Harare

July 18: Zimbabwe vs New Zealand - 4:30 PM IST - Harare

July 20: Zimbabwe vs South Africa - 4:30 PM IST - Harare

July 22: New Zealand vs South Africa - 4:30 PM IST - Harare

July 24: Zimbabwe vs New Zealand - 4:30 PM IST - Harare

July 26: Final 4:30 PM IST - Harare

T20 Tri-Series 2025 squads Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Tinotenda Maposa, Newman Nyamhuri, Vincent Masekesa.

South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen(c), Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Simelane, Rubin Hermann, Kwena Maphaka.