‘Zinta’s team won kya?’ - RCB digs up 2014 Salman Khan tweet to troll PBKS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) got their sweet revenge on Punjab Kings (PBKS) with a commanding seven-wicket victory in Match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, held on Sunday, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Just two days earlier, on April 18, PBKS had edged out RCB by five wickets in a rain-shortened 14-over clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

But RCB made sure to settle scores in the reverse fixture in Mullanpur. After clinching the win, they took a cheeky dig at Punjab Kings by digging up an 11-year-old tweet from Bollywood star Salman Khan. The tweet, originally posted in 2014, read, “Zinta's team won kya? (Did Zinta’s team win?).”

Replying to the old tweet, RCB wrote, “Sorry bhai, not today.”



Virat Kohli Leads RCB to a Clinical Win

After opting to bowl first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) put on a disciplined performance to restrict Punjab Kings (PBKS) to 157 for six. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma were the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets each.



In response, Virat Kohli anchored the chase with a masterful unbeaten 73 off 54 deliveries, laced with seven boundaries and a six. Despite the early dismissal of Phil Salt, Kohli teamed up with Devdutt Padikkal to forge a crucial 103-run partnership for the second wicket, steering RCB into a commanding position.

Post-match, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar lauded Kohli and Padikkal for their determined and impactful performances that sealed the seven-wicket win with seven balls to spare.



