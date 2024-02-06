 10 best gaming earbuds in India for 2024 – Reviews and buying guide | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 06 2024 15:57:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.70 2.26%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.40 -1.52%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,624.00 4.43%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 939.45 1.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 650.90 1.21%
Business News/ Technology / 10 best gaming earbuds in India for 2024 – Reviews and buying guide
Back Back

10 best gaming earbuds in India for 2024 – Reviews and buying guide

 Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best gaming earbuds? We've reviewed the top 10 gaming earbuds available in India, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision.

Gaming earbuds will reduce latency and allow you to focus better.Premium
Gaming earbuds will reduce latency and allow you to focus better.

If you're an avid gamer, you know the importance of having the right gaming gear, especially when it comes to earbuds. Whether you're playing first-person shooters, RPGs, or battle royale games, having the right audio can make all the difference. That's why we've put together a list of the top 10 gaming earbuds available in India for 2023. From wireless options to noise-cancelling features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect pair for your gaming setup.

1. pTron Bassbuds

The pTron Bassbuds are a top choice for gamers looking for a budget-friendly option. With a sleek design and reliable Bluetooth connectivity, these earbuds are great for gaming on the go. The 10mm dynamic drivers deliver impressive sound quality, and the ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit for long gaming sessions.

Specifications of pTron Bassbuds

  • 10mm dynamic drivers
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Ergonomic design
  • 6 hours of playtime
  • Noise isolation

Pros

Cons

Affordable price point

Limited playtime

Sleek design

Lack of advanced features

Reliable Bluetooth connectivity

2. Wings Phantom

The Wings Phantom earbuds are designed for gamers who prioritize immersive sound and comfort. With a built-in mic and touch controls, these earbuds offer a seamless gaming experience. The LED indicators add a stylish touch, while the IPX5 rating provides water and sweat resistance for added durability.

Specifications of Wings Phantom

  • Built-in mic
  • Touch controls
  • LED indicators
  • IPX5 water resistance
  • 8 hours of playtime

Pros

Cons

Immersive sound quality

Slightly higher price point

Comfortable fit

Limited battery life

Stylish design

Also read: Make Valentines Day special for your partner with best TWS earbuds under 2000

3. boAt Immortal 121 Deadpool

The boAt Immortal 121 Deadpool edition earbuds are designed for gamers who want both style and performance. With a unique design inspired by the popular comic character, these earbuds offer dynamic sound and a snug fit for long gaming sessions. The built-in mic and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity ensure a seamless gaming experience.

Specifications of boAt Immortal 121 Deadpool

  • Deadpool inspired design
  • Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
  • Built-in mic
  • Snug fit
  • 12 hours of playtime

Pros

Cons

Unique design

Limited availability

Dynamic sound quality

Higher price point

Long battery life

4. boAt Immortal Blade

The boAt Immortal Blade earbuds are a sleek and stylish option for gamers who value both aesthetics and performance. The gunmetal finish and ergonomic design make these earbuds stand out, while the 10mm drivers deliver powerful sound. With a long-lasting battery life and Bluetooth connectivity, these earbuds are perfect for gaming on the go.

Specifications of boAt Immortal Blade

  • Gunmetal finish
  • 10mm drivers
  • Ergonomic design
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • 14 hours of playtime

Pros

Cons

Sleek and stylish design

Limited availability

Powerful sound output

Higher price point

Long-lasting battery life

5. CrossBeats Fury

The CrossBeats Fury earbuds are designed for gamers who demand premium sound quality and active noise cancellation. With a sleek and compact design, these earbuds offer immersive sound and crystal-clear voice calls. The advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology and IPX6 water resistance make these earbuds a great choice for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of CrossBeats Fury

  • Active noise cancellation
  • Bluetooth 5.0 technology
  • IPX6 water resistance
  • Crystal-clear voice calls
  • 8 hours of playtime

Pros

Cons

Premium sound quality

Higher price point

Active noise cancellation

Limited playtime

Water-resistant design

6. Mivi Commando

The Mivi Commando earbuds are built for gamers who prioritize durability and long-lasting performance. With an electro-dynamic sound and rapid charging capabilities, these earbuds offer a seamless gaming experience. The secure-fit earbuds and IPX4 sweat resistance make them perfect for intense gaming sessions.

Specifications of Mivi Commando

  • Electro-dynamic sound
  • Rapid charging
  • Secure-fit earbuds
  • IPX4 sweat resistance
  • 12 hours of playtime

Pros

Cons

Durable design

Limited availability

Rapid charging capabilities

Slightly bulky design

Sweat-resistant build

Also read: 8 best earbuds under 1,500: Choose from top offerings

7. Boult Audio Maverick

The Boult Audio Maverick earbuds are designed for gamers who value versatility and long-lasting comfort. With a flexible ear-hook design and passive noise cancellation, these earbuds offer a secure fit and immersive sound. The long-lasting battery life and Bluetooth connectivity make them perfect for all-day gaming sessions.

Specifications of Boult Audio Maverick

  • Flexible ear-hook design
  • Passive noise cancellation
  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • 10 hours of playtime

Pros

Cons

Versatile and comfortable design

Slightly bulky design

Secure fit

Limited noise cancellation

Immersive sound quality

8. TAGG Rogue 500GT

The TAGG Rogue 500GT earbuds are designed for gamers who demand environmental noise cancellation and high-quality audio. With a sleek and ergonomic design, these earbuds offer crystal-clear sound and a comfortable fit. The advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology and long-lasting battery life make them a great choice for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of TAGG Rogue 500GT

  • Environmental noise cancellation
  • Bluetooth 5.0 technology
  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Crystal-clear sound
  • 9 hours of playtime

Pros

Cons

High-quality audio output

Higher price point

Sleek and ergonomic design

Limited noise cancellation

Long-lasting battery life

9. Blaupunkt BTW100 LITE

The Blaupunkt BTW100 LITE earbuds are built for gamers who prioritize portability and long-lasting battery life. With a compact and lightweight design, these earbuds offer impressive sound and seamless Bluetooth connectivity. The TurboVolt charging case and IPX7 water resistance make them perfect for gaming on the go.

Specifications of Blaupunkt BTW100 LITE

  • Compact and lightweight design
  • TurboVolt charging case
  • IPX7 water resistance
  • Seamless Bluetooth connectivity
  • 15 hours of playtime

Pros

Cons

Portability and long-lasting battery life

Limited noise cancellation

Impressive sound quality

Slightly higher price point

Water-resistant build

10. Cosmic Byte CosmoBuds X200

The Cosmic Byte CosmoBuds X200 earbuds are designed for gamers who want a versatile and feature-rich audio experience. With a built-in smart assistant and touch controls, these earbuds offer seamless connectivity and control. The ergonomic design and long-lasting battery life make them perfect for all-day gaming sessions.

Specifications of Cosmic Byte CosmoBuds X200

  • Built-in smart assistant
  • Touch controls
  • Long-lasting battery life
  • Seamless connectivity
  • 10 hours of playtime

Pros

Cons

Versatile and feature-rich audio experience

Slightly bulky design

Seamless connectivity

Limited noise cancellation

Ergonomic design

Comparison Table

 

Product NameSound QualityBattery LifeDesign
pTron BassbudsGood6 hoursErgonomic
Wings PhantomImmersive8 hoursComfortable
boAt Immortal 121 DeadpoolDynamic12 hoursStylish
boAt Immortal BladePowerful14 hoursSleek
CrossBeats FuryPremium8 hoursSleek
Mivi CommandoDurable12 hoursSecure
Boult Audio MaverickImmersive10 hoursVersatile
TAGG Rogue 500GTCrystal-clear9 hoursErgonomic
Blaupunkt BTW100 LITEImpressive15 hoursCompact
Cosmic Byte CosmoBuds X200Versatile10 hoursErgonomic

Best value for money:

The Blaupunkt BTW100 LITE earbuds offer the best value for money with their impressive sound quality, long-lasting battery life, and compact design. Whether you're gaming at home or on the go, these earbuds provide a seamless audio experience without breaking the bank.

Best overall product:

The boAt Immortal Blade earbuds stand out as the best overall product with their powerful sound output, sleek design, and long-lasting battery life. Whether you're playing action-packed games or immersing yourself in a virtual world, these earbuds deliver an exceptional gaming experience.

How to find the perfect gaming earbuds:

To find the perfect gaming earbuds, prioritize low latency for real-time audio sync, high-quality sound with deep bass, and a comfortable, secure fit for long sessions. Seek models with a built-in mic, noise cancellation, and durability. Check compatibility with your devices and read reviews for user experiences and performance reliability.

FAQs

Question : What are the best gaming earbuds under INR 2,000?

Ans : The Wings Phantom and boAt Immortal 121 Deadpool earbuds are excellent choices for gamers looking for high-quality audio under INR 2,000.

Question : Do these earbuds work with gaming consoles?

Ans : Yes, these earbuds are compatible with most gaming consoles that support Bluetooth connectivity, providing a seamless gaming experience.

Question : Are these earbuds suitable for competitive gaming?

Ans : Absolutely! Many of these earbuds offer low-latency audio and immersive sound, making them perfect for competitive gaming.

Question : Do these earbuds come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, most of these earbuds come with a manufacturer's warranty, offering peace of mind and reliable customer support.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 06 Feb 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App