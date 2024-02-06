10 best gaming earbuds in India for 2024 – Reviews and buying guide

If you're an avid gamer, you know the importance of having the right gaming gear, especially when it comes to earbuds. Whether you're playing first-person shooters, RPGs, or battle royale games, having the right audio can make all the difference. That's why we've put together a list of the top 10 gaming earbuds available in India for 2023. From wireless options to noise-cancelling features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect pair for your gaming setup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. pTron Bassbuds

The pTron Bassbuds are a top choice for gamers looking for a budget-friendly option. With a sleek design and reliable Bluetooth connectivity, these earbuds are great for gaming on the go. The 10mm dynamic drivers deliver impressive sound quality, and the ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit for long gaming sessions.

Specifications of pTron Bassbuds 10mm dynamic drivers

Bluetooth connectivity

Ergonomic design

6 hours of playtime

Noise isolation

Pros Cons Affordable price point Limited playtime Sleek design Lack of advanced features Reliable Bluetooth connectivity

2. Wings Phantom Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The Wings Phantom earbuds are designed for gamers who prioritize immersive sound and comfort. With a built-in mic and touch controls, these earbuds offer a seamless gaming experience. The LED indicators add a stylish touch, while the IPX5 rating provides water and sweat resistance for added durability.

Specifications of Wings Phantom Built-in mic

Touch controls

LED indicators

IPX5 water resistance

8 hours of playtime

Pros Cons Immersive sound quality Slightly higher price point Comfortable fit Limited battery life Stylish design

Also read: Make Valentines Day special for your partner with best TWS earbuds under ₹ 2000 3. boAt Immortal 121 Deadpool

The boAt Immortal 121 Deadpool edition earbuds are designed for gamers who want both style and performance. With a unique design inspired by the popular comic character, these earbuds offer dynamic sound and a snug fit for long gaming sessions. The built-in mic and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity ensure a seamless gaming experience.

Specifications of boAt Immortal 121 Deadpool Deadpool inspired design

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Built-in mic

Snug fit

12 hours of playtime

Pros Cons Unique design Limited availability Dynamic sound quality Higher price point Long battery life

4. boAt Immortal Blade

The boAt Immortal Blade earbuds are a sleek and stylish option for gamers who value both aesthetics and performance. The gunmetal finish and ergonomic design make these earbuds stand out, while the 10mm drivers deliver powerful sound. With a long-lasting battery life and Bluetooth connectivity, these earbuds are perfect for gaming on the go.

Specifications of boAt Immortal Blade Gunmetal finish

10mm drivers

Ergonomic design

Bluetooth connectivity

14 hours of playtime

Pros Cons Sleek and stylish design Limited availability Powerful sound output Higher price point Long-lasting battery life

5. CrossBeats Fury

The CrossBeats Fury earbuds are designed for gamers who demand premium sound quality and active noise cancellation. With a sleek and compact design, these earbuds offer immersive sound and crystal-clear voice calls. The advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology and IPX6 water resistance make these earbuds a great choice for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of CrossBeats Fury Active noise cancellation

Bluetooth 5.0 technology

IPX6 water resistance

Crystal-clear voice calls

8 hours of playtime

Pros Cons Premium sound quality Higher price point Active noise cancellation Limited playtime Water-resistant design

6. Mivi Commando

The Mivi Commando earbuds are built for gamers who prioritize durability and long-lasting performance. With an electro-dynamic sound and rapid charging capabilities, these earbuds offer a seamless gaming experience. The secure-fit earbuds and IPX4 sweat resistance make them perfect for intense gaming sessions.

Specifications of Mivi Commando Electro-dynamic sound

Rapid charging

Secure-fit earbuds

IPX4 sweat resistance

12 hours of playtime

Pros Cons Durable design Limited availability Rapid charging capabilities Slightly bulky design Sweat-resistant build

The Boult Audio Maverick earbuds are designed for gamers who value versatility and long-lasting comfort. With a flexible ear-hook design and passive noise cancellation, these earbuds offer a secure fit and immersive sound. The long-lasting battery life and Bluetooth connectivity make them perfect for all-day gaming sessions.

Specifications of Boult Audio Maverick Flexible ear-hook design

Passive noise cancellation

Long-lasting battery life

Bluetooth connectivity

10 hours of playtime

Pros Cons Versatile and comfortable design Slightly bulky design Secure fit Limited noise cancellation Immersive sound quality

8. TAGG Rogue 500GT

The TAGG Rogue 500GT earbuds are designed for gamers who demand environmental noise cancellation and high-quality audio. With a sleek and ergonomic design, these earbuds offer crystal-clear sound and a comfortable fit. The advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology and long-lasting battery life make them a great choice for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of TAGG Rogue 500GT Environmental noise cancellation

Bluetooth 5.0 technology

Long-lasting battery life

Crystal-clear sound

9 hours of playtime

Pros Cons High-quality audio output Higher price point Sleek and ergonomic design Limited noise cancellation Long-lasting battery life

9. Blaupunkt BTW100 LITE

The Blaupunkt BTW100 LITE earbuds are built for gamers who prioritize portability and long-lasting battery life. With a compact and lightweight design, these earbuds offer impressive sound and seamless Bluetooth connectivity. The TurboVolt charging case and IPX7 water resistance make them perfect for gaming on the go.

Specifications of Blaupunkt BTW100 LITE Compact and lightweight design

TurboVolt charging case

IPX7 water resistance

Seamless Bluetooth connectivity

15 hours of playtime

Pros Cons Portability and long-lasting battery life Limited noise cancellation Impressive sound quality Slightly higher price point Water-resistant build

10. Cosmic Byte CosmoBuds X200

The Cosmic Byte CosmoBuds X200 earbuds are designed for gamers who want a versatile and feature-rich audio experience. With a built-in smart assistant and touch controls, these earbuds offer seamless connectivity and control. The ergonomic design and long-lasting battery life make them perfect for all-day gaming sessions.

Specifications of Cosmic Byte CosmoBuds X200 Built-in smart assistant

Touch controls

Long-lasting battery life

Seamless connectivity

10 hours of playtime

Pros Cons Versatile and feature-rich audio experience Slightly bulky design Seamless connectivity Limited noise cancellation Ergonomic design

Comparison Table

Product Name Sound Quality Battery Life Design pTron Bassbuds Good 6 hours Ergonomic Wings Phantom Immersive 8 hours Comfortable boAt Immortal 121 Deadpool Dynamic 12 hours Stylish boAt Immortal Blade Powerful 14 hours Sleek CrossBeats Fury Premium 8 hours Sleek Mivi Commando Durable 12 hours Secure Boult Audio Maverick Immersive 10 hours Versatile TAGG Rogue 500GT Crystal-clear 9 hours Ergonomic Blaupunkt BTW100 LITE Impressive 15 hours Compact Cosmic Byte CosmoBuds X200 Versatile 10 hours Ergonomic

Best value for money: The Blaupunkt BTW100 LITE earbuds offer the best value for money with their impressive sound quality, long-lasting battery life, and compact design. Whether you're gaming at home or on the go, these earbuds provide a seamless audio experience without breaking the bank.

Best overall product: The boAt Immortal Blade earbuds stand out as the best overall product with their powerful sound output, sleek design, and long-lasting battery life. Whether you're playing action-packed games or immersing yourself in a virtual world, these earbuds deliver an exceptional gaming experience.

How to find the perfect gaming earbuds: To find the perfect gaming earbuds, prioritize low latency for real-time audio sync, high-quality sound with deep bass, and a comfortable, secure fit for long sessions. Seek models with a built-in mic, noise cancellation, and durability. Check compatibility with your devices and read reviews for user experiences and performance reliability.

FAQs Question : What are the best gaming earbuds under INR 2,000? Ans : The Wings Phantom and boAt Immortal 121 Deadpool earbuds are excellent choices for gamers looking for high-quality audio under INR 2,000. Question : Do these earbuds work with gaming consoles? Ans : Yes, these earbuds are compatible with most gaming consoles that support Bluetooth connectivity, providing a seamless gaming experience. Question : Are these earbuds suitable for competitive gaming? Ans : Absolutely! Many of these earbuds offer low-latency audio and immersive sound, making them perfect for competitive gaming. Question : Do these earbuds come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, most of these earbuds come with a manufacturer's warranty, offering peace of mind and reliable customer support.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!