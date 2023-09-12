Whether you're a student, professional, or tech enthusiast, finding the perfect iPad that balances your needs with your budget can be a daunting task. With the diverse array of iPad models available, each catering to different requirements, it is essential to decipher the intricacies of their price ranges. In this article, we'll unravel the mysteries of iPad price, helping you make an informed decision and ensuring that you invest in a device that seamlessly aligns with both your preferences and financial considerations.

1. Apple 2021 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver (9th Generation)

Experience the perfect blend of performance and portability with the 2021 10.2-inch iPad. Powered by the A13 Bionic chip, it delivers seamless multitasking and smooth graphics. With 64GB storage, the 9th generation iPad in Silver offers ample space for your content. Enjoy stunning visuals on the Retina display and stay connected with Wi-Fi capabilities.

Price: ₹33,500

Product Specifications:

Display: 10.2 inch (25.91 cm) Retina display with True Tone

Capacity: 64GB, 256GB

Camera and Video: 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, HDR, and 1080p HD video

Front Camera: 8MP Wide camera with HDR

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi‑Fi, watching videos, or listening to music.

In the Box: iPad, USB-C to Lightning Cable, 20W USB-C Power Adapter

Height: 9.8 inches (250.6 mm)

Width: 6.8 inches (174.1 mm)

Depth: 0.29 inch (7.5 mm)

Weight: 1.07 pounds (487 grams) Wi-Fi model

Pros Cons A13 Bionic chip Limited storage for power users Affordable Screen size may be small for some tasks Familiar iPad OS Wi-Fi only, no cellular connectivity

2. Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Blue (10th Generation)

Discover the future of technology with the 2022 10.9-inch iPad. Boasting a brilliant Retina display, this 10th generation iPad in Blue brings your content to life. With 256GB of storage, it provides ample space for all your apps, photos, and more. Experience powerful performance and connectivity with Wi-Fi capabilities.

Price: ₹57,900

Product Specifications:

Display: 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone

Camera and Video: 12MP Wide camera with Smart HDR 3 and 4K video

Front Camera: Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage and Smart HDR 3

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi‑Fi or watching video,

In the Box: iPad, USB-C Charge Cable (1 metre), 20W USB-C Power Adapter

Height: 9.79 inches (248.6 mm)

Width: 7.07 inches (179.5 mm)

Depth: 0.28 inch (7 mm)

Weight: 1.05 pounds (477 grams) Wi-Fi model; 1.06 pounds (481 grams) Wi-Fi + Cellular model

Pros Cons Ample 256GB storage May be relatively expensive Portable 10.9-inch size Not as powerful as Pro models Wide range of apps No cellular option, Wi-Fi only

3. Apple 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver (6th Generation)

Unleash your creativity with the 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The 6th generation Silver model redefines possibilities. With 256GB storage, this iPad Pro provides ample space for your projects. Powered by Wi-Fi connectivity, it combines performance and versatility for seamless productivity. Embrace innovation with this pinnacle of technology.

Price: ₹1,19,900

Product Specifications:

Display: 12.9‑inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and True Tone

Camera and Video: 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide cameras

Front Camera: TrueDepth camera with 12MP Ultra Wide front camera

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi‑Fi or watching video

In the Box: iPad Pro, USB-C Charge Cable (1 meter), 20W USB-C Power Adapter

Height: 11.04 inches (280.6 mm)

Width: 8.46 inches (214.9 mm)

Depth: 0.25 inch (6.4 mm)

Weight: 1.5 pounds (682 grams) Wi-Fi model

Pros Cons Powerful M1 chip Higher price tag Large and immersive display Heavier and less portable Versatile for professionals Larger size may not suit everyone

4. Apple 2022 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation)

Experience excellence with the 2022 11-inch iPad Pro. The 4th generation model in Space Gray embodies power and style. Equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, this iPad Pro merges performance and convenience for optimal productivity. Elevate your digital experience with this cutting-edge Apple device.

Price: ₹79,900

Product Specifications:

Display: 11‑inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion technology and True Tone

Camera and Video: 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide cameras with Smart HDR 4 and 4K video at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

Front Camera: TrueDepth camera with 12MP Ultra Wide front camera

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi‑Fi or watching video,

In the Box: iPad Pro, USB-C Charge Cable (1 metre), 20W USB-C Power Adapter

Height: 9.74 inches (247.6 mm)

Width: 7.02 inches (178.5 mm)

Depth: 0.23 inch (5.9 mm)

Weight: 1.03 pounds (466 grams) Wi-Fi model

Pros Cons High-performance device Limited storage for heavy users Portable 11-inch size Can be expensive, especially with accessories Pencil and keyboard support May not fully replace a laptop

5. Apple 2021 iPad Mini with A15 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Space Gray (6th Generation)

Elevate your on-the-go experience with the 2021 iPad Mini, 6th generation. Enjoy vivid visuals on the Retina display. In sleek Space Gray, this iPad Mini boasts Wi-Fi connectivity for ultimate convenience, redefining how you stay productive and entertained.

Price: ₹62,950

Product Specifications:

Display: 8.3 inch (21.08 cm) Liquid Retina display

Capacity: 64GB, 256GB

Camera and Video: 12MP Wide camera with Center Stage

Front Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide front camera

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi‑Fi or watching video

In the Box: iPad mini, USB-C Charge Cable, 20W USB-C Power Adapter

Height: 7.69 inches (195.4 mm)

Width: 5.3 inches (134.8 mm)

Depth: 0.25 inch (6.3 mm)

Weight: 0.65 pounds (293 grams) Wi-Fi model, 0.66 pounds (297 grams) Wi-Fi + Cellular model

Compatibility: Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), Smart Keyboard Folio, Bluetooth Keyboards

Pros Cons Powerful A15 chip Relatively higher cost for a smaller device Compact and portable Smaller screen might not suit all tasks Ample 256GB storage May not fully replace larger iPads

6. Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Gold (6th Generation)

You can discover limitless possibilities with the 6th generation Apple iPad. In elegant Gold, this Wi-Fi-enabled tablet offers seamless connectivity. The iPad boasts a stunning display for vivid visuals. Whether for work or entertainment, experience the power and versatility of this device, redefining how you engage with technology.

Product Specifications:

Display: 9.7‑inch Retina display

Capacity: 32GB, 128GB

Camera and Video: 8MP camera with HDR and 1080p HD video

Front Camera: 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera with HDR

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi‑Fi, watching video, or listening to music.

In the Box: iPad, Lightning to USB Cable, USB Power Adapter

Height: 240 mm (9.4 inches)

Width: 169.5 mm (6.6 inches)

Depth: 0.29 inch (7.5 mm)

Weight: 469 grams (1.03 pounds)

Pros Cons Affordable entry point Limited storage for power users Access to iOS ecosystem Smaller storage might fill up quickly Lightweight and portable Older generation with potential limitations

7. Apple 2022 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation)

Unleash your creativity with the 2022 11-inch iPad Pro, 4th generation. In sophisticated Space Gray it seamlessly combines power and style. The device features 256GB of storage for your projects and content. With an impressive Liquid Retina display, your visuals come to life. Stay connected with Wi-Fi capabilities.

Price: ₹88,990

Product Specifications:

Display: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion technology and True Tone

Capacity: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB

Camera and Video: 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide cameras

Front Camera: TrueDepth camera with 12MP Ultra Wide front camera

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi or watching video

In the Box: iPad Pro, USB-C Charge Cable (1 metre)

Height: 9.74 inches (247.6 mm)

Width: 7.02 inches (178.5 mm)

Depth: 0.23 inch (5.9 mm)

Weight: 1.03 pounds (466 grams) Wi-Fi model

Pros Cons High-performance device Relatively higher cost for storage Portable and versatile Accessories can add to overall cost Pencil and keyboard support Might not replace a laptop entirely

8. Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Pink (10th Generation)

Embrace innovation with the 2022 10.9-inch iPad, 10th generation. It offers a perfect blend of style and functionality in a charming pink hue. With 64GB of storage, this iPad accommodates your apps and content. Elevate your digital experience with the stunning Retina display.

Price: ₹43,590

Product Specifications:

Display: 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone

Capacity: 64GB, 256GB

Camera and Video: 12MP Wide camera with Smart HDR 3 and 4K video

Front Camera: Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi or watching video

Connector: USB-C

In the Box: iPad, USB-C Charge Cable (1 metre)

Height: 9.79 inches (248.6 mm)

Width: 7.07 inches (179.5 mm)

Depth: 0.28 inch (7 mm)

Weight: 1.05 pounds (477 grams) Wi-Fi model

Pros Cons Portable and lightweight 64GB storage might be limiting for some Vibrant 10.9-inch display Limited colour options Suitable for various tasks Accessories not always included

9. Apple 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB) - Silver (6th Generation)

Experience unparalleled power and versatility with the 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 6th generation. In sleek Silver, it combines elegance and performance seamlessly. The stunning Liquid Retina XDR display elevates your visual experience to new heights.

Price: ₹1,96,900

Product Specifications:

Display: 12.9‑inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and True Tone

Capacity: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB

Camera and Video: 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide cameras

Front Camera: TrueDepth camera with 12MP Ultra Wide front camera

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours of surfing the web

Connector: USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4

In the Box: iPad Pro, USB-C Charge Cable (1 metre)

Height: 11.04 inches (280.6 mm)

Width: 8.46 inches (214.9 mm)

Depth: 0.25 inch (6.4 mm)

Weight: 1.5 pounds (682 grams) Wi-Fi model

Pros Cons Powerful M1 chip High price point Stunning Liquid Retina Larger size may not be convenient Wi-Fi + Cellular Heavier and less portable

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (9th Gen) - Wi-Fi, 64GB - Silver A13 Bionic chip 10.2-inch Retina display 64GB storage capacity Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (10th Gen) - Wi-Fi, 256GB - Blue 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display A15 Bionic chip 256GB storage capacity Apple 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro (6th Gen) - Wi-Fi, 256GB - Silver 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display A14 Bionic chip 256GB storage capacity Apple 2022 11-inch iPad Pro (4th Gen) - Wi-Fi, 128GB - Space Gray 11-inch Liquid Retina display A14 Bionic chip 128GB storage capacity Apple 2021 iPad Mini (6th Gen) - Wi-Fi, 256GB - Space Gray A15 Bionic chip 7.9-inch Retina display 256GB storage capacity Apple iPad (6th Gen) - Wi-Fi, 32GB - Gold 9.7-inch Retina display A10 Fusion chip 32GB storage capacity Apple 2022 11-inch iPad Pro (4th Gen) - Wi-Fi, 256GB - Space Gray 11-inch Liquid Retina display A14 Bionic chip 256GB storage capacity Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (10th Gen) - Wi-Fi, 64GB - Pink 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display A15 Bionic chip 64GB storage capacity Apple 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro (6th Gen) - Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB - Silver 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display A14 Bionic chip 1TB storage capacity

Best overall product

The 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro stands out as the best overall product due to its exceptional blend of cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and versatile functionality. Powered by Apple's M1 chip, thislatest generation of iPadoffers unrivalled performance, making multitasking, content creation, and even gaming incredibly smooth. The Liquid Retina XDR display sets a new standard for tablet visuals, delivering astonishing brightness and colour accuracy, ideal for both work and entertainment.

For professionals, artists, and tech enthusiasts, the 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro offers an unparalleled package of innovation and versatility that firmly establishes its position as the leader in the tablet market.

Best value for money

The Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (10th Generation) in Pink stands as the best value-for-money choice due to its harmonious blend of performance, features, and affordability. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, it delivers impressive speed and power for various tasks, from productivity to entertainment. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display offers a stunning visual experience, while Apple Pencil 2 compatibility enhances creative potential. Its compact size strikes a balance between portability and usability. Users can enjoy versatile functionality with access to the App Store and the wider Apple ecosystem. Thisin-budget Apple iPad, coupled with its strong feature set, positions it as an excellent investment for those seeking a high-quality tablet experience without breaking the bank.

How to find the best iPad?

To find the best iPad, consider these steps.

First, determine your usage needs: whether it's for casual browsing, work, or creative tasks.

Research the latest models within your budget, focusing on keyfeatures of apple ipad like processor, storage, and compatibility with accessories like the Apple Pencil.

Read expert and useripad reviews to gauge performance and user satisfaction.

Compare specifications and prices across authorized Apple retailers and e-commerce platforms.

Prioritize essential features over flashy extras. Look for ongoing deals or discounts.

Ultimately, choose an iPad that aligns with your requirements, striking a balance between performance, features, andiPad price to make the most of your budget.

FAQs

Question : What are the top 10 iPads currently available?

Ans : The top 10 iPads include models like the iPad Pro (12.9-inch and 11-inch), iPad Air, iPad (10.2-inch), and iPad mini.

Question : What sets the iPad Pro apart from other models?

Ans : The iPad Pro features powerful processors like the M1 chip, a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display (12.9-inch model), compatibility with the Apple Pencil 3 and Magic Keyboard, making it ideal for professionals and power users.

Question : What is unique about the iPad Air?

Ans : The iPad Air combines performance with a more accessible iPad price point. It features the A14 Bionic chip, a large Liquid Retina display, and the 2nd generation Apple Pencil support.

Question : Is the standard iPad (10.2-inch) a good choice for everyday use?

Ans : Yes, the standard iPad offers a balance of performance and affordability. It's suitable for general tasks, content consumption, and light productivity, backed by the A13 Bionic chip.

Question : Who is the iPad mini designed for?

Ans : The iPad mini is compact yet powerful, catering to users seeking portability without compromising performance. It's great for reading, media consumption, and light work on the go.

Question : Do these iPads support accessories like the Apple Pencil?

Ans : Yes, most of these iPads are compatible with the Apple Pencil, either the 1st or 2nd generation, depending on the model.

Question : Are there differences in camera quality among these models?

Ans : Yes, camera quality varies. iPad Pro models offer advanced camera systems suitable for photography and video, while other models have capable but less advanced cameras.

Question : Can I use these iPads for gaming?

Ans : Absolutely. The iPads with powerful processors, such as the iPad Pro and iPad Air, offer excellent gaming performance and support a wide range of games from the App Store.

