Mint Primer | How a $12 bn R&D scheme could change the way India makes technology
The scheme is aimed at fostering local innovation and reducing reliance on foreign patents. It targets diverse industries, including green energy and AI, to strengthen India's tech infrastructure.
New Delhi: On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet approved a $12 billion scheme to support research, development and innovation (RDI) in India’s technology and electronics sectors. The move came after decades of industry demands seeking promotion of designing electronics in India—and not just assembling consumer devices.Mint looks at why and how this scheme can affect the contours of India’s electronics industry.