Mint Explainer | 16 billion passwords: How bad is the ‘world’s largest data breach’?
Despite initial claims that the breach was the ‘largest ever in the world,’ cybersecurity experts said that the impact could be limited. However, attackers could still use these databases for strategic advantages.
New Delhi: On 19 June, a report by cybercrime and data breach reporting platform Cybernews said that a collection of 30 live databases was found with information stolen from individuals around the world—collecting what was claimed as 16 billion passwords and their corresponding credentials. The details reportedly belonged to users who had accounts on the most popular online services—Apple, Facebook, Google and others. Has the breach in question really put most users of the internet at risk? Perhaps not—Mint explains why.