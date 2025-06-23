“There are estimates of over 5.5 billion unique users on the internet. Given that any average individual would have at least two or three emails, plus accounts linked with around 10-15 online services—served by an average of around five unique passwords, an extrapolated hypothesis can be that a breach of 16 billion passwords would likely impact over 40% of all internet users globally. For this to happen in one single coordinated data breach would be akin to all of Europe, Asia and then some more being compromised at one go—which is nearly unthinkable even in today’s cybersecurity climate," said an independent cybersecurity researcher who closely works with various government departments, requesting anonymity.