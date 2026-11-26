Password management platform 1Password has disclosed a security incident in which an attacker gained access to some of its backend systems and downloaded customer account information.

The company said the breach affected a subset of users, exposing details such as names, email addresses and certain non-sensitive account metadata.

However, 1Password stressed that customer vaults, stored passwords, secret keys and other encrypted information were not accessed or compromised.

In a security update published on November 25, the company said it began investigating suspicious activity on November 19 after detecting signs that an attacker had gained access to an employee's corporate GitHub account.

The attacker allegedly used the compromised account to access 1Password's source code repositories and introduce malicious code into backend services.

These services subsequently downloaded administrative information associated with some customer accounts.

What information was exposed in the 1Password breach? According to the company, the attacker copied account records belonging to a subset of users.

The information included customer names, email addresses, account and user identifiers, account creation dates and last sign-in times.

The exposed information also included public keys, Secure Remote Password (SRP) protocol parameters, and certain tokens contained in emailed links used for invitations, account provisioning and account recovery.

1Password clarified that the public keys are public by design and that the exposed SRP parameters cannot be used to access customer accounts.

The attacker also copied source code from private repositories and gained access to the company's continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) system, which contains infrastructure-related credentials.

The company said it had rotated credentials that may have been exposed and found no evidence of customer account takeovers or misuse of exposed provisioning tokens.

Were passwords and stored vaults compromised? 1Password said its customers' vault contents, stored items and the encryption keys protecting them remained secure throughout the incident.

The company explained that it does not have access to customers' account passwords or Secret Keys, which are used to protect their encrypted vaults. Consequently, gaining access to its backend systems does not automatically give an attacker access to the information stored inside customer vaults.

The company also said its account recovery keys, applications and browser extensions were not affected.

What has 1Password done after the security incident? Following the discovery, 1Password said that it disabled the affected GitHub account, revoked the compromised access token and removed access created by the attacker.

The platform said that it also rotated or revoked potentially exposed internal credentials, strengthened security controls across its GitHub and CI/CD systems, and introduced additional threat detection measures.

As a precaution, the company increased the length of codes used in invitation and account recovery emails from six numeric digits to 10 alphanumeric characters, making them significantly harder to guess.

1Password also brought in independent cybersecurity experts to review its containment and remediation measures.

What should 1Password users do? The company said customers do not need to make changes to their accounts or update their passwords following the incident.

However, it advised users to remain alert to phishing attempts, particularly unexpected emails, messages or calls involving account invitations and recovery requests.

1Password cautioned customers against sharing their account passwords or Secret Keys, adding that it would never ask users to disclose these credentials.