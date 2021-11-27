2024: A nail-biting thriller shot completely on OnePlus smartphone

Vikramaditya Motwane: Cinema is a creator’s medium and filmmakers today have the opportunity of making the most out of the evolving technology to tell their stories through a newer approach. The advancements in mobile camera technology have made it possible for users to produce high quality videos with the help of smartphones. The ease of use with smartphones due to its portability and virtual invisibility makes them ideal for filming on the fly. Because everyone has one, it’s much easier to film anywhere, be it on the street or in a local cafe. Smartphones have definitely opened up choices for aspiring filmmakers to experiment with tools to bring their stories to life.