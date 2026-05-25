5 best compact action cameras for vlogging, reels to buy in 2026: GoPro Hero13, DJI OSmo Action 5 pro, Insta360 X5…

Missed capturing your mountain jump because your phone slipped out of your hand? Or did you watch your beach sunset video turn blurry the moment you hit record? That is exactly where action cameras come in.

In 2026, these compact and rugged devices have evolved into powerful filmmaking tools capable of capturing high-quality footage, surviving underwater adventures and delivering stable videos while you run, cycle, ski or even hang off cliffs to chase the perfect shot.

Whether you are a travel vlogger, cyclist, hiker or simply someone who loves recording memorable holiday moments, these action cameras are among the best gadgets you can strap onto your helmet, backpack or even yourself.

Here are some of the best compact action cameras worth considering in 2026.

GoPro HERO13 Black The GoPro HERO13 Black continues to dominate the action camera market thanks to its sharp 5.3K HDR video, offering industry-leading HyperSmooth stabilisation and performing exceptionally well during adventure sports, handheld vlogging and travel shooting. The camera is waterproof without requiring an external case, making it ideal for trekking, surfing, biking and snow sports.

GoPro has also improved battery efficiency, addressing one of the biggest complaints about older models.

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro DJI’s Osmo Action lineup has become a serious rival to GoPro, and the Osmo Action 5 Pro is among the best compact cameras for vloggers in 2026. The camera performs especially well in low-light situations, making it suitable for indoor cafés, night markets, concerts and evening city shoots.

It also features strong image stabilisation, crisp audio capture and long battery life. DJI’s magnetic mounting system makes switching accessories quick and convenient, something many creators appreciate during fast-paced shoots.

Insta360 X5 For creators who love cinematic edits and dynamic transitions, the Insta360 X5 remains one of the best 360-degree cameras available. Unlike traditional action cameras, the X5 captures everything around you, allowing users to reframe shots later while editing.

This feature makes it extremely useful for motorcycle rides, skiing footage, drone-like selfie-stick shots and immersive travel content. Insta360’s editing software also makes it easier to create social-media-friendly vertical videos, which is why the brand remains popular among Reel creators and YouTubers.

Insta360 GO 3S The Insta360 GO 3S is one of the smallest wearable cameras currently available. Despite its tiny size, it captures impressive footage and is designed for creators who want quick, effortless POV shots.

People can clip the camera to their clothing, helmets, bags or mount it magnetically almost anywhere. Its lightweight design makes it particularly useful for travel creators, cyclists, and casual vloggers who do not want to carry bulky gear all day.

DJI Action 2 For buyers looking for a more affordable entry point into action cameras, the DJI Action 2 still offers excellent value in 2026. Its modular magnetic design keeps the camera compact and versatile, while stabilisation remains solid for casual vlogging and social media content.