3 Ways Tomorrow’s AI Will Differ From Today’s Chatbots
In an interview, OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman discusses job disruption, data and the ‘person-ness’ of bots.
In an interview, OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman discusses job disruption, data and the ‘person-ness’ of bots.
After interviewing the makers of ChatGPT earlier this week, I’m left pondering: How exactly would I explain my job to an ancient hunter-gatherer?
After interviewing the makers of ChatGPT earlier this week, I’m left pondering: How exactly would I explain my job to an ancient hunter-gatherer?
I’m thinking: “I put words and pictures into a machine that makes a clickety-clack sound and then those words and pictures can be seen by others with clickety-clack machines."
I’m thinking: “I put words and pictures into a machine that makes a clickety-clack sound and then those words and pictures can be seen by others with clickety-clack machines."
How would you explain your job?
During my interview with OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman and Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati at WSJ Tech Live—which you can watch above or here—Altman said AI will change work faster than other major technological revolutions did. And jobs will change so much they could be unrecognizable to those of us employed today.
My columns are typically focused on tech’s here-and-now, but this conversation was about AI’s rapid evolution in the coming years. Here are three things I took away from the conversation that surprised me:
AI will require less data to become as smart as humans.
One of the goals of OpenAI is to create AGI—or artificial general intelligence. Murati defined it as “a system that can generalize across many domains that would be equivalent to human work" and that it will produce “a lot of productivity and economic value."
When I asked Altman why this is the goal, he said it will be “the best tool humanity has yet created." With it, we will be able to solve unsolvable problems and create “incredible things," he added.
Altman and Murati wouldn’t give me a concrete timing on when AGI will arrive. Maybe within the next 10 years? But they did say that to get there, they won’t need an internet’s worth of training data. What matters more will be the quality and value of the data it can access as it gets better at reasoning.
AI will be humanlike but not human.
There are lots of different ideas about how we’ll form relationships with AI. When I asked about people developing deep bonds with bots, Altman said he has “deep misgivings."
“Personalization is great, personality is great, but it’s important that it’s not person-ness," he said, adding that OpenAI intentionally named the bot “ChatGPT" instead of picking a person’s name. Bots shouldn’t be thought of as one-size-fits-all, either. The same underlying AI could power different bots that serve different functions.
Meta, on the other hand, just released a set of Instagram chatbots confusingly based on celebrities. Kendall Jenner collaborated on a chatty, fun-spirited, practically identical bot named…Billie.
Meta’s chief product officer, Chris Cox, defended the approach in my conference interview with him. He also said there’s room for neutral bots and more playful options. This sort of AI messaging capability will soon help businesses more efficiently answer customer questions on Meta’s platforms, he added. You can watch my interview with Cox here.
AI will disrupt work faster than we thought.
As AI becomes more capable in those ways, it’s not a question of if it will disrupt the workforce, but how fast it will. “The thing that I think we need to confront as a society is the speed at which this is going to happen," he said. He later added, “We are going to have to really do something about this transition."
Jobs will disappear, likely faster than during the past industrial or digital revolutions. But coping with those changes isn’t as simple as giving workers universal basic income, Altman said.
Humans, by nature, will keep finding things to do, jobs that aren’t recognizable today and might even seem silly to us. That’s when he pointed out that ancient people might be confused by our present-day occupations.
“A hunter-gatherer probably wouldn’t think this is real work either," Altman quipped.
—Sign up here for Tech Things With Joanna Stern, a new weekly newsletter. Everything is now a tech thing. Columnist Joanna Stern is your guide, giving analysis and answering your questions about our always-connected world.
Write to Joanna Stern at joanna.stern@wsj.com