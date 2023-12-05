32L microwave ovens: Top 5 cooking solutions for heavy cooking

The kitchen is no longer just a place for traditional cooking. It has evolved into a space of convenience, efficiency, and innovation, especially with the advent of versatile appliances like the 32L microwave oven. This sizeable kitchen marvel is a game-changer for households and food enthusiasts alike, blending spacious capacity with advanced technology to cater to a variety of culinary needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 32L microwave oven stands out for its generous interior, accommodating large dishes and multiple food items, which makes it a perfect fit for families or those who love entertaining guests. Its size is particularly beneficial for preparing larger meals, batch cooking, or even trying out complex recipes that require ample space. This spaciousness, paired with the microwave's efficiency, cuts down on cooking time, making meal preparation quicker and more convenient.

Moreover, modern 32L microwave ovens 2023 are equipped with a plethora of features that enhance cooking experiences. From pre-set cooking programs and defrost functions to innovative technologies like inverter technology and sensor cooking, these microwaves offer precision and versatility. Whether you're reheating leftovers, defrosting meat, or baking a cake, the 32-litre microwave oven can handle it all with ease. Energy efficiency is another compelling reason to opt for a 32L microwave oven. Despite their large size, many models are designed to be energy-efficient, reducing electricity consumption without compromising on performance. This aspect is crucial in today’s world, where energy conservation is as important as convenience and functionality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The aesthetic appeal of these ovens cannot be overlooked either. They come in various designs and finishes, from sleek stainless steel to modern black or white, ensuring that they complement any kitchen decor. Their contemporary design not only adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen but also makes them user-friendly, with intuitive controls and easy-to-clean surfaces.

The range of 32L microwave ovens on the market is more diverse and technologically advanced than ever. Brands are continuously innovating, striving to offer the best combination of size, functionality, and style. Whether you are a beginner cook or a professional chef, a 32L microwave oven is a valuable addition to your kitchen, promising to transform your cooking experience with its spaciousness, versatility, and efficiency.

The 32L microwave oven is the epitome of modern kitchen convenience, merging ample space with cutting-edge features; it caters to various cooking styles and preferences. Its energy efficiency and stylish design further cement its position as a must-have in contemporary kitchens. As we explore the best 32L microwave ovens of November 2023, let’s appreciate how this appliance is reshaping the way we cook and live. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Product Description 1. LG 32 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN326PK, Black, Charcoal Lighting Heater with 10 Yr. Warranty and 360° Motorised Rotisserie) LG's 32L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven brings the flavours of the grill indoors with charcoal convection cooking technology. The charcoal heating element infuses your food with a smoky, hearty taste without any of the hassle of traditional grilling. Cook, bake, defrost or reheat with ease using the 900W of power and 32L capacity that's perfect for large families. Enjoy up to 401 pre-programmed recipes for healthy Indian cuisine like ghee in just 12 minutes or delicious roti on the 360-degree motorised rotisserie. The stainless steel cavity makes for quick and easy cleanup, while the drop-down door provides easy access. LG backs this versatile countertop cooker with a 1-year product warranty and a 10-year warranty on the charcoal heating element and magnetron so you can cook with confidence. With its ability to pasteurise milk and charcoal-infused flavour, this convection microwave brings the joy of grilling right into your kitchen. LG's 32L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven brings the flavours of the grill indoors with charcoal convection cooking technology. The charcoal heating element infuses your food with a smoky, hearty taste without any of the hassle of traditional grilling. Cook, bake, defrost or reheat with ease using the 900W of power and 32L capacity that's perfect for large families. Enjoy up to 401 pre-programmed recipes for healthy Indian cuisine like ghee in just 12 minutes or delicious roti on the 360-degree motorised rotisserie. The stainless steel cavity makes for quick and easy cleanup, while the drop-down door provides easy access. LG backs this versatile countertop cooker with a 1-year product warranty and a 10-year warranty on the charcoal heating element and magnetron so you can cook with confidence. With its ability to pasteurise milk and charcoal-infused flavour, this convection microwave brings the joy of grilling right into your kitchen.

Specifications of LG 32 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven Capacity: 32 Liters

Colour: Black

Special Features: Charcoal Lighting Heater, 360° Motorised Rotisserie

Additional Features: Diet Fry, Indian Roti Basket, 271 Auto Cook Menu

Pros Cons Charcoal Lighting Heater for enhanced flavour It might be complex for basic users 360° Motorised Rotisserie for even cooking Relatively high price point 10-Year Warranty on Charcoal Lighting Heater Large sizes may not suit small kitchens 401 Auto Cook Menu for versatile cooking Diet Fry feature for healthier cooking options

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. LG 32 L All in One NeoChef Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN326UL, Black, Charcoal Lighting Heater) This LG microwave is ready to take your cooking to the next level with charcoal convection that mimics the taste of charcoal grilling indoors. Its spacious 32-litre capacity makes light work of large meals for big families, while the motorised rotisserie and 400+ preset menus make whipping up restaurant-quality dishes a breeze. The charcoal lighting heater infuses food with hearty flavour along with a healthy dose of nutrition thanks to settings like Healthy Heart Recipe and Low Calorie. The stainless steel interior and drop-down door provide style to match the function, while features like Pasteurize Milk and Ghee in 12 Minutes ensure you get the most out of every minute in the kitchen. The energy-efficient design saves on power consumption yet still delivers 900 watts of microwave power and 2,400 watts of convection power. In short, this LG microwave brings the best of charcoal grilling and convection baking together in one high-performance, versatile appliance that upgrades every meal it touches. This LG microwave is ready to take your cooking to the next level with charcoal convection that mimics the taste of charcoal grilling indoors. Its spacious 32-litre capacity makes light work of large meals for big families, while the motorised rotisserie and 400+ preset menus make whipping up restaurant-quality dishes a breeze. The charcoal lighting heater infuses food with hearty flavour along with a healthy dose of nutrition thanks to settings like Healthy Heart Recipe and Low Calorie. The stainless steel interior and drop-down door provide style to match the function, while features like Pasteurize Milk and Ghee in 12 Minutes ensure you get the most out of every minute in the kitchen. The energy-efficient design saves on power consumption yet still delivers 900 watts of microwave power and 2,400 watts of convection power. In short, this LG microwave brings the best of charcoal grilling and convection baking together in one high-performance, versatile appliance that upgrades every meal it touches.

Specifications of LG 32 L All in One NeoChef Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven Capacity: 32 Liters

Colour: Black

Special Features: Charcoal Lighting Heater

Technology: NeoChef, Smart Inverter

Additional Features: 360° Motorised Rotisserie, 301 Auto Cook Menu, Healthy and Tasty Cooking

Pros Cons Innovative Charcoal Lighting Heater May be expensive compared to basic models 301 Auto Cook Menu offering a wide range of dishes Size might be too large for some kitchen spaces Smart Inverter technology for efficient cooking Can be complicated to use for beginners Enhanced durability and easy to clean Versatile cooking options, including grilling and baking

3. LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black) This LG convection microwave brings the power of a full-size oven to a compact 32-litre design. Ideal for large families, its convection setting bakes, roasts and grills with fan circulation for all-around heat, replicating oven results but faster. Beyond baking, the over 200 Indian auto-cook menu options and 301 total auto-cook settings make preparing traditional favourites and global cuisine a breeze. Simply select your dish and press start. The intuitive tact dial and jog dials make setting the temperature and timer reliable and straightforward. The advanced features continue. Pasteurise milk and ghee, cook dosa and paneer and make curd right in the microwave with just the push of a button. The large LED display and tactile buttons provide an easy-to-navigate user interface. The microwave's compact size and stylish black exterior complement any modern kitchen while delivering the power and versatility of a full-size appliance. With just a press of a button, this LG microwave makes home cooking simple, convenient and enjoyable for the whole family. This LG convection microwave brings the power of a full-size oven to a compact 32-litre design. Ideal for large families, its convection setting bakes, roasts and grills with fan circulation for all-around heat, replicating oven results but faster. Beyond baking, the over 200 Indian auto-cook menu options and 301 total auto-cook settings make preparing traditional favourites and global cuisine a breeze. Simply select your dish and press start. The intuitive tact dial and jog dials make setting the temperature and timer reliable and straightforward. The advanced features continue. Pasteurise milk and ghee, cook dosa and paneer and make curd right in the microwave with just the push of a button. The large LED display and tactile buttons provide an easy-to-navigate user interface. The microwave's compact size and stylish black exterior complement any modern kitchen while delivering the power and versatility of a full-size appliance. With just a press of a button, this LG microwave makes home cooking simple, convenient and enjoyable for the whole family.

Specifications of LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven Capacity: 32 Liters

Colour: Black

Convection: Yes

Additional Features: 211 Indian Auto Cook Menu, Ghee in 12Mins, Multi-cook Tawa

Pros Cons 211 Indian Auto Cook Menu, ideal for Indian cuisine Might be bulky for smaller kitchens Ghee in 12 Minutes feature for convenience Complex features may overwhelm basic users Multi-cook Tawa for a variety of dishes Slightly higher electricity consumption Tactile buttons and Jog Dials for easy use Suitable for baking, grilling, and more

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (CE117PC-B3/XTL, Black, SlimFry) This microwaveable marvel from Samsung promises to be your new kitchen buddy. With a generous 32L capacity, it can handle large family meals with ease. The convection setting lets you bake, grill and roast with microwave precision, while the slim fry function crisps up your favourite fried foods without all the oil. The sleek black cabinet and easy-to-use dial and touch controls provide a stylish and intuitive way to heat leftovers, defrost frozen items and reheat last night's dinner. With a 1-year standard warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity, you can cook with confidence knowing this workhorse is built to last. This microwaveable marvel from Samsung promises to be your new kitchen buddy. With a generous 32L capacity, it can handle large family meals with ease. The convection setting lets you bake, grill and roast with microwave precision, while the slim fry function crisps up your favourite fried foods without all the oil. The sleek black cabinet and easy-to-use dial and touch controls provide a stylish and intuitive way to heat leftovers, defrost frozen items and reheat last night's dinner. With a 1-year standard warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity, you can cook with confidence knowing this workhorse is built to last.

Specifications of Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven Capacity: 32 Liters

Colour: Black

Special Feature: SlimFry Technology

Additional Features: Tandoor Technology, Various Cooking Mode, Preheat, Auto Cook

Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Pros Cons SlimFry Technology for healthier frying Limited advanced features compared to competitors Tandoor Technology for making naan and roti Design might not appeal to all Preheat and Auto Cook functions for convenience Touch Key Pad may require careful handling Various cooking modes for versatility

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC32A7056CB/TL, Black, SlimFry) This Samsung convection microwave oven comes with a 32-litre capacity, which makes it perfect for large families. Beyond simply heating up and reheating food, the convection function allows you to bake, grill, preheat and defrost as well, giving you versatility beyond a standard microwave. Made with a sturdy ceramic enamel cavity, this microwave promises long-lasting performance and reliability. The tactile buttons and jog dials are easy to use, helping ensure many years of hassle-free operation. With its sleek, slim design, this black microwave blends seamlessly into your modern kitchen while providing the power you need to cook delicious meals quickly and efficiently for the whole crew. So, say goodbye to dull, soggy leftovers forever. Enjoy crispy, flavourful microwave cooking with this Samsung 32-litre convection microwave oven. This Samsung convection microwave oven comes with a 32-litre capacity, which makes it perfect for large families. Beyond simply heating up and reheating food, the convection function allows you to bake, grill, preheat and defrost as well, giving you versatility beyond a standard microwave. Made with a sturdy ceramic enamel cavity, this microwave promises long-lasting performance and reliability. The tactile buttons and jog dials are easy to use, helping ensure many years of hassle-free operation. With its sleek, slim design, this black microwave blends seamlessly into your modern kitchen while providing the power you need to cook delicious meals quickly and efficiently for the whole crew. So, say goodbye to dull, soggy leftovers forever. Enjoy crispy, flavourful microwave cooking with this Samsung 32-litre convection microwave oven.

Specifications of Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven Capacity: 32 Liters

Colour: Black

Special Feature: SlimFry Technology

Additional Features: HotBlast Technology, Easy View, Wide Grill, Auto Programs, Child Lock

Control Type: Glass Touch + Dial

Pros Cons HotBlast Technology for faster cooking Premium pricing Wide Grill for even grilling Might be complex for simple cooking needs SlimFry Technology for healthier cooking Large footprints may not fit in compact kitchens Glass Touch + Dial for easy control

Three best feature for consumers: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG 32 L Charcoal Convection (MJEN326PK) Charcoal Lighting Heater 360° Motorised Rotisserie 10-Year Warranty on Heating Element LG 32 L All in One NeoChef Charcoal Convection (MJEN326UL) Charcoal Lighting Heater 301 Auto Cook Menu Smart Inverter Technology LG 32 L Convection (MC3286BRUM) 211 Indian Auto Cook Menu Multi-cook Tawa Tactile Buttons and Jog Dial Samsung 32 L Convection (CE117PC-B3/XTL, SlimFry) SlimFry Technology Tandoor Technology Stylish design Samsung 32 L Convection (MC32A7056CB/TL, SlimFry) HotBlast Technology Wide Grill Glass Touch + Dial Control

Also read: Amazon Sale 2023: Explore amazing microwave ovens with up to 60% off Best value for money product LG 32 L Charcoal Convection LG 32 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven has charcoal lighting heating for healthy cooking that retains the heartiness of flavour. The motorised rotisserie allows you to roast meats evenly at 360 degrees, while the pasteurised function heats milk to the perfect temperature. The stainless steel cavity interior is easy to clean, and the drop-down door is convenient. The charcoal heating element comes with a ten-year warranty, while the magnetron and product itself are covered for four and one year, respectively. The range of auto cook programs number 401 is perfect for families, and there are plenty of recipes for healthy, hearty meals like wheat rava idli for breakfast or grilled zucchini and carrot for lunch. The ghee function allows you to prepare clarified butter in just twelve minutes. Altogether, this LG microwave makes healthy cooking easy, versatile and flavourful.

Best overall product Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave oven does more than just zap leftovers. The convection function bakes and roasts with hot air circulation for an effect similar to a conventional oven, meaning you can now make homemade pizza and cookies without heating your entire kitchen. The large 32L capacity is perfect for families, allowing you to cook full meals at once. The easy-to-use dial and tactile controls make this microwave simple and intuitive to operate. Samsung backs it with a one-year standard warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity. With this reliable Samsung microwave, you can enjoy home cooking with less hassle and mess. Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave oven does more than just zap leftovers. The convection function bakes and roasts with hot air circulation for an effect similar to a conventional oven, meaning you can now make homemade pizza and cookies without heating your entire kitchen. The large 32L capacity is perfect for families, allowing you to cook full meals at once. The easy-to-use dial and tactile controls make this microwave simple and intuitive to operate. Samsung backs it with a one-year standard warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity. With this reliable Samsung microwave, you can enjoy home cooking with less hassle and mess.

How to find the best product? Here's a guide to help you make an informed decision: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Here's a guide to help you make an informed decision:

Cooking Features and Technology: Look for models with advanced cooking technologies like inverter technology, which ensures even cooking and precise temperature control. Check if the microwave has pre-programmed settings for different types of food, a defrost function, and sensor cooking options that adjust the cooking time and power level based on the moisture content of the food.

Energy Efficiency: Energy efficiency is crucial in reducing your electricity bills and environmental impact. Opt for models with an energy-saving mode and check their energy ratings. Higher energy ratings generally mean better energy efficiency.

Design and Build Quality:The build quality of a microwave determines its durability. Stainless steel interiors are preferable as they are easier to clean and more durable. Examine the design as well; sleek, modern designs can complement your kitchen décor. Additionally, consider the user interface - digital displays and touchpad controls are generally more user-friendly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Size and Capacity: While you're looking for a 32L microwave, ensure the external dimensions fit your kitchen space. Check the internal layout as well; some microwaves have more efficient space utilisation than others.

Additional Functions: Many modern microwaves come with extra features such as grilling, baking, or steaming capabilities. If you're interested in multifunctional cooking, look for a combination microwave that offers these additional cooking methods.

Brand Reputation and Warranty: Choose a reputable brand known for quality and reliability. Also, consider the warranty offered, as it reflects the manufacturer's confidence in their product. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Customer Reviews and Ratings: Finally, read customer reviews and ratings to understand real-world performance and durability. Reviews can provide valuable insights into the usability and longevity of the microwave.

FAQs Question : Can a 32L microwave oven accommodate large dishes? Ans : Absolutely! The 32L capacity is ideal for large dishes, making it perfect for families or entertaining, allowing for cooking or reheating sizable portions at once. Question : How does a 32L microwave oven enhance cooking efficiency? Ans : With its large capacity and advanced features like quick cook settings and even heat distribution, a 32L microwave oven significantly reduces cooking time and enhances kitchen efficiency. Question : Is a 32L microwave oven energy efficient? Ans : Yes, many 32L microwave ovens are designed with energy efficiency in mind, offering powerful performance while minimising electricity usage. Question : Are there different styles of 32L microwave ovens available? Ans : 32L microwave ovens come in various styles and finishes, including stainless steel, black, and white, to complement different kitchen aesthetics. Question : What should I look for when choosing a 32L microwave oven? Ans : Consider capacity, cooking features, energy efficiency, ease of use, design, and additional functions like grill or convection modes for versatile cooking.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.