4 Most affordable flip phones to buy in India- Motorola Razr 50, Infinix Zero Flip, and more

Aishwarya Panda
Published2 Jun 2025, 04:48 PM IST
Want to buy a flip-style phone, but do not want to spend a huge amount? Then we have got you covered. In India, you will find plenty of foldable phones available at a much lower price than the flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, and others. An affordable flip phone will provide users with an experience of how the foldable fold function works, and it comes in handy in day-to-day life. Therefore, here’s a list of the 4 most affordable flip phones to buy in India. 

4 affordable flip phones in India

Motorola Razr 50: This smartphone was launched last year as an affordable alternative to the Razr 50 Ultra model. The foldable is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with 8GB RAM, bringing powerful performance and day-to-day usage. It features a 3.6-inch outer display and a 6.9-inch pOLED main display for crisp visuals. Additionally, you can get the Motorola Razr 50 for under Rs.50000 on the e-commerce platform.

Infinix Zero Flip: Another affordable flip phone to consider is Infinix Zero Flip, which was launched last year. The smartphone offers some impressive features such as a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chip, a 4720 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery, and more. With the Infinix Zero Flip, users can also capture detailed images with its 50MP dual rear cameras. The Infinix Zero Flip is available at just Rs.45999 on Amazon.

TECNO Phantom V Flip 2: The next affordable smartphone you can buy is Tecno’s latest Phantom V Flip 2, which comes with a sleek and unique design. The smartphone offers enhanced durability with an aerospace-grade hinge and Corning Gorilla Glass 8. It also offers smooth performance with the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor. Now, the TECNO Phantom V Flip 2 can be bought at just Rs.54999 from Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Lastly, if you are looking for something premium, then you get the previous generation Samsung foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, at around Rs.70000 on Amazon. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, offering flagship performance. Additionally, it comes with a premium build and a powerful camera setup as well. 

