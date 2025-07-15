Who’s next to touch m-cap of $4 trillion? And can Nvidia hit $6 trillion?
Leslie D'Monte 6 min read 15 Jul 2025, 01:28 PM IST
Once the world's most valuable company, Exxon Mobil now trails AI giants like Nvidia, which recently hit a $4 trillion market cap. Microsoft and Apple also thrive, while Nvidia leads in AI infrastructure. Future market dynamics may see Microsoft challenge Nvidia for dominance.
Until 2014, oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp. was the world’s most valuable company by market capitalization, often trading places with iPhone maker Apple Inc. Its market cap touched $446 billion in mid-2014, when crude prices were above $100 a barrel.
