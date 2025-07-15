Who’s next to touch m-cap of $4 trillion? And can Nvidia hit $6 trillion?

Until 2014, oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp. was the world’s most valuable company by market capitalization, often trading places with iPhone maker Apple Inc. Its market cap touched $446 billion in mid-2014, when crude prices were above $100 a barrel.

Today, even after a recovery to about $490 billion in market cap, ExxonMobil is a shadow of its former dominance, as artificial intelligence (AI) companies outpace traditional sectors by a huge margin.

Nvidia recently soared past a staggering $4 trillion in market capitalization, becoming the world’s most valuable company — a milestone fueled almost entirely by the AI boom. Microsoft follows at about $3.74 trillion, while Apple stands at about $3.15 trillion.

Even Amazon ($2.3 trillion), Alphabet ($2.19 trillion), and Meta ($1.8 trillion) have surged ahead. In comparison, Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil exporter, has a market cap of roughly $1.6 trillion.

Yet, Nvidia’s financials currently remain modest compared to its tech peers. While it leads the AI race, its revenue and net income still trail those of Apple, whose business is more mature and diversified. Nvidia reported $130.5 billion in revenue and $72.88 billion in net income in the year ended December 2024.

Apple, by contrast, generated over $400 billion in revenue and almost $100 billion in profit in its fiscal year ended September 2024. Microsoft, with $245 billion in annual revenue and $88 billion in net income, trails Apple in earnings but exceeds it in valuation.

This begs a couple of questions: Can Nvidia maintain its lead? More broadly, which tech titan will be next to touch the $4 trillion mark — or even surpass it?

Explosive growth

Nvidia’s meteoric rise stems from its near monopoly in AI infrastructure. Its GPUs (graphics processing units) — particularly the H100 and the new Blackwell chips — are the core computational engines behind today’s AI explosion, used by cloud providers, research labs, and startups alike. The company enjoys gross margins above 70% and explosive growth in its data centre business, increasingly resembling a software company more than a traditional chipmaker.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang attributed the growth to demand for the company’s new Blackwell platform, driven by the growing need for advanced reasoning in AI. He noted that as models become more sophisticated, increasing compute not only improves training but also enhances the quality of complex reasoning tasks. Huang said the rapid progress in agentic AI (that can take human-like action autonomously too) signals the beginning of a new wave of innovation poised to transform major industries.

Nvidia's major strength lies in its Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA), which gives it an Apple-like ecosystem moat—deep integration and loyal developers that keeps customers tied to its hardware and software stack since it creates a proprietary, full-stack ecosystem that tightly integrates software with its GPUs.

As a developer platform, CUDA enables fine-tuned control of GPU hardware, allowing for superior performance in AI, machine learning, and scientific computing.

Because CUDA is exclusive to Nvidia hardware, shifting to competitors AMD or Intel requires major rewrites, creating high switching costs. Huang has predicted that data centre spending tied to AI will exceed $1 trillion by 2028. Given Nvidia's leadership in GPUs, it is well positioned "to take a big piece," according toThe Motley Fool.

Analysts expect a huge jump in Nvidia's revenue. On average, they predict Nvidia's revenue to hit about $204 billion by December 2025 and touch $256 billion by the end of 2026. If this pans out as expected, it will translate into a corresponding increase in market cap.

Who's next in line?

It was only in May 2023 that Nvidia breached $1 trillion in market cap, making it the first US chipmaker to join the trillion-dollar club.The Motley Fool believes that "a move to $5 trillion is well within reach. That's a solid 25% return from current levels, which would still make the stock a buy. As long as AI infrastructure spending continues to ramp up, Nvidia is a stock you want to own."

Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah, too, said the hyperscale and AI factor spending could reach $2 trillion by 2028, catapulting Nvidia's market cap to $6 trillion by that year.

If any company is poised to challenge Nvidia for long-term dominance, it’s Microsoft. With deep integration of AI across its productivity suite (Copilot), a strategic stake in OpenAI, and the backing of Azure as an AI cloud platform, Microsoft is already monetizing AI across multiple verticals. Microsoft’s full-stack AI approach — from chips to models to enterprise deployment — gives it a durable edge. It’s arguably the most likely candidate to hit or surpass $4 trillion next.

Microsoft and Nvidia are seen as AI infrastructure leaders. Microsoft, which has invested $13 billion in OpenAI, has embedded its generative models into Azure, Office, and GitHub. Nvidia, whose GPUs power almost every major large language model, earns premium margins. Their respective market caps reflect that dominance.

On the other hand, ever since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which kicked off the current AI race, Apple has been seen as a laggard with no generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) rival, foundation model, or noteworthy AI-first products to show. But then, it is more of a consumer hardware and services giant than an AI platform company. Further, Apple still dominates in revenue, profit, and customer loyalty. Its strength lies in its hardware-software integration and the vast iOS ecosystem.

Often overlooked

With Apple Intelligence now introducing on-device generative AI, it's entering the AI race, albeit cautiously and with a strong privacy-first stance. Also, often overlooked is Apple’s 114-odd acquisitions and the fact that Apple has made more AI-related acquisitions than its peers—over 30, including Turi, Xnor.ai, and Vilynx.

These deals haven’t generated buzz but have strengthened core features in Siri, Photos, and on-device intelligence. All this makes Apple a stable $3-4 trillion player, but not necessarily the next to surge based on AI momentum.

Alphabet has arguably the strongest AI research pedigree with DeepMind, and its Google Gemini model family. It recently acquired a licence to use AI coding startup Windsurf's technology too, while hiring its CEO and some key members.

Its access to data through Google Search, YouTube, and Android is unparalleled. Yet, monetizing this edge has been slower than investors hoped. AI-infused search and advertising products haven’t significantly changed the revenue story yet.

Besides, companies such as Perplexity and OpenAI are introducing AI-powered browsers to challenge the dominance of Google Chrome (that now has an AI mode, too) and eat into the latter's advertising revenue (from Search, YouTube ads), which currently accounts for about 75% of its overall revenue.

Alphabet’s revenue ($350 billion) and profit ($100 billion) are strong, and it remains a top contender. But unless it can commercialize Gemini and compete with Microsoft’s enterprise AI stack, Google may trail behind in market cap growth, which currently stands at about $2.2 trillion.

Amazon is the largest revenue generator in the tech group at about $640 billion but its profit ($59 billion) is thinner given that most of its money comes from its ecommerce business. Amazon Web Services (AWS), meanwhile, has grown into a quiet powerhouse in the AI space, offering foundational models (Bedrock), training infrastructure, and custom chips (Trainium).

Amazon, Meta

With about $108 billion in sales revenue, it now accounts for almost 17% of Amazon's overall revenue. AI also powers Amazon’s logistics, search, and Alexa voice assistant. However, Amazon lacks a defining AI product or service — no chatbot, no enterprise AI suite — that captures investor imagination, which explains its market cap at $2.3 trillion.

Meta’s market cap at about $1.8 trillion puts it further behind, but it’s investing heavily in open-source AI models (LLaMA) and building its own chips. AI drives engagement on Instagram and Facebook, powers Reels recommendations, and sharpens ad targeting.

It’s also the only Big Tech firm releasing frontier models under open licences, shaping the open-source AI landscape. Still, Meta lacks enterprise diversification and is largely consumer-focused. Its AI is impactful, but has yet to become transformative enough to push it toward the $4 trillion tier.

Simply put, in the short term, expect Microsoft to be the next true $4 trillion company. In the long term, all bets are open but AI will define the winners.