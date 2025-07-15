Who’s next to touch m-cap of $4 trillion? And can Nvidia hit $6 trillion?

On the other hand, ever since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which kicked off the current AI race, Apple has been seen as a laggard with no generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) rival, foundation model, or noteworthy AI-first products to show. But then, it is more of a consumer hardware and services giant than an AI platform company. Further, Apple still dominates in revenue, profit, and customer loyalty. Its strength lies in its hardware-software integration and the vast iOS ecosystem.