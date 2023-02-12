5 ChatGPT based add-ons to Chrome will make your life easier. Here's how

The world of technology is taken by the storm after the arrival of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The AI based chatbot is part of sophisticated systems that produces content from text to images - that is set to be one of the most disruptive forces in a decade to big tech, industries and the future of work. The AI based chatbot is not just capable of simply answering your toughest queries but it is an aid that can help you even in your day to day tasks such as drafting emails, preparing tweets for you and more.

Here are seven ChatGPT based extensions that you can add to Google Chrome for enhanced productivity:

TweetGPT

This ChatGPT extension for Chrome can make tweets on social media networks on your behalf using Artificial Intelligence. It comes handy as AI can adopt different behavioural patterns depending upon the user’s choice. The extension can be added from the Chrome Web Store.

Promptheus

Would not you prefer to speak instead of writing? The ChatGPT extension for Chrome turns AI into a virtual assistant that reacts to the voice commands. However, these responses are based on texts. Moreover, it works better in English.

YouTube Summary With ChatGPT

Transcribing or watching YouTube videos for long hours can be time consuming. The extension developed by Glasp uses ChatGPT to develop transcripts and summaries of YouTube videos. Upon adding the extension, users can check the ‘Transcript & Summary’ box on the top right side of the YouTube page. The extension comes handy when people want to learn faster from tutorials on the streaming platforms. The summary can be accessed on any video by clicking on the summary buttons on the video thumbnail while watching the video.

Merlin

This Chrome extension helps users on search engines, LinkedIn, Twitter or any other website. After installing the Merlin, choose any content piece and press Ctrl + M (Windows) and CMD+M (Mac) to access the Merlin Box. This tool comes handy to create replies, shorten the text, provide summarised content and more. It is claimed by the developer that it can be used on all the Google Searches.

Share GPT

The extension helps users to bookmark and share ChatGPT prompts in a few simple steps. Users can find a share button under their prompts and share the prompts by clicking on the share and bookmark options.