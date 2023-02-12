5 ChatGPT based add-ons to Chrome will make your life easier. Here's how

The world of technology is taken by the storm after the arrival of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The AI based chatbot is part of sophisticated systems that produces content from text to images - that is set to be one of the most disruptive forces in a decade to big tech, industries and the future of work. The AI based chatbot is not just capable of simply answering your toughest queries but it is an aid that can help you even in your day to day tasks such as drafting emails, preparing tweets for you and more.

