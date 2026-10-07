5 gaming smartphones under ₹50,000: Best phones for BGMI, COD Mobile and more

Gaming smartphones under ₹50,000 have become more competitive in India, with brands offering flagship-grade processors, high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays and large batteries. As of October 7, 2026, there are several options for games like BGMI, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Genshin Impact.
The list here focuses on what these phones have to offer gamers, their positioning in the sub- ₹50,000 price range, their release timing, reasons to consider them, and key hardware differences. The choice is not only about camera quality but also about the processor, display refresh rate, battery, charging, and gaming-specific features.
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The POCO X8 Pro Max is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500s and has a 9,000 mAh battery with 100 W charging support. It features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage edition is priced at ₹48,999.
Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, the OnePlus Nord 6 sports a 165Hz AMOLED display. The company claims that the OnePlus 12GB version averages 164.7 fps in BGMI and 164.5 fps in CODM in its own lab tests. It also supports 80W charging and has a 9,000 mAh battery. The price of the current India is approximately ₹46,999.
The iQOO Neo 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset with an integrated Q1 gaming chip. Its gaming hardware includes a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display, 7,000mAh battery and 120W charging. iQOO lists the 12GB+256GB model at ₹48,999.
The Redmi Turbo 5 features the Dimensity 8500 Ultra and is powered by a 7,540mAh battery, which supports 100W HyperCharge. Xiaomi also lists a 5,300 mm² cooling system, a 120 Hz AMOLED display and up to 2,560 Hz instant touch sampling in Game Turbo mode. The 256GB variant is on sale on retail listings for around ₹47,000.
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is available for ₹47,999 on Motorola India's website. It is powered by a Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor and features a 144Hz AMOLED display, a 6,500mAh battery and 90W charging.