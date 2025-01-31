5 reasons to buy Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra over Galaxy S24 Ultra

Know why Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a more sensible choice to buy than last year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been popularised ever since its official launch and now it will finally be available in the market in the upcoming days. With the sale date coming closer, many of you must be planning to buy the latest Galaxy S25 Ultra to experience powerful performance and new features. However, last year's Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was also a major hit among flagship smartphone users. Therefore, if you are confused between these models, then we have found 5 noteworthy reasons why buying the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra makes more sense over the last year's Galaxy S24 Ultra.

5 reasons to buy Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design: In comparison to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung has made some major refinements to the design of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This year the smartphone feels more comfortable in the hand since the thickness and weight have been reduced drastically. Additionally, the new-generation model has curved edges, therefore, the Galaxy S24 Ultra edges will not poke you on the hands while holding.

Camera: While the camera specifications are somewhat similar to Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra, the new-gen model was introduced with an upgraded 50MP ultrawide camera. Additionally, the overall camera performance has been improved since the new chip has also been announced, allowing the smartphone to capture more detailed and sharp images.

Performance: Samsung announced a major performance upgrade for Galaxy S25 Ultra with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. The company claims that the new chipset has provided a 37% performance boost and 40% faster NPU speed in comparison to Galaxy S24 Ultra, enabling users to run on-device AI features without any delay. Therefore, Galaxy S25 Ultra is more powerful in performance and multitasking than the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Qi 2 wireless charging support: Galaxy S25 Ultra with Qi 2 wireless charging will be able to experience faster wireless charging speeds that will offer up to 15W charging speed. The Qi2 charging utilizes magnets which eliminates the requirement of precise alignment. Therefore, Galaxy S25 Ultra users can charge wirelessly without any worry.

Software improvements: Lastly, Samsung has introduced OneUI 7 with the Galaxy S25 Ultra which is completely redesigned keeping AI in mind. The software brings several arrangements for improved user experience and Galaxy AI features which blend perfectly with Galaxy S25 Ultra due to the powerful processor.