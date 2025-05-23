5 underrated WhatsApp features that you may not know about

WhatsApp has introduced several new features this year, bringing simpler interactions, AI integration, and improved privacy and security. However, with new features rolling out every few weeks, it is quite tricky to keep track of all the new features and capabilities WhatsApp offers nowadays. Therefore, if you are someone who relies on WhatsApp for their day-to-day communication, then we have listed 5 underrated features which are useful and may come in handy. Some of the new WhatsApp features include adding music to status updates, chat themes, generating QR codes for Channels, and much more. However, the following 5 features can be easily overlooked, despite being useful for the app experience.

5 underrated WhatsApp features Voice message transcripts: Another underrated feature to try is transcribing voice notes on WhatsApp. This feature can come in handy when you are unable to listen to audio, but you can instantly know what the sender is saying with transcripts. However, users will have to enable the voice message transcripts feature from the WhatsApp settings.

Chat Lock feature: This WhatsApp feature enables users to hide individual chats behind a secret code or user biometric. This is a great privacy feature as the hidden chats are not visible on the main chat list. Additionally, it gives users an extra layer of security as they can keep their personal chats private and lock them from prying eyes. While this is not the latest feature, but many people are not aware that the chat lock feature exists.

Silence unknown callers: This feature gives users great control in managing incoming calls on WhatsApp. When enabled, this feature simply silences calls from unknown or unsaved numbers, giving users enhanced privacy. Furthermore, it also reduces the chances of getting spam or a scam. Therefore, it's quite crucial for users to enable the silent unknown callers feature on WhatsApp.

Disappearing Messages: Another underrated feature is that users have the ability to automatically delete messages for a set period of time. Yes, users can activate disappearing messages on a specific chat or group and set a duration for messages to be deleted automatically after a set amount of time. This not only gives users privacy over conversation, but it also declutters the chat.