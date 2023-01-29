$50 AirPods Pro? Nope. Here’s how to spot fake Apple earbuds

Apple’s latest iPhone software, iOS 16, can notify users attempting to pair inauthentic AirPods. When setting up Apple’s earbuds, you open the case and hold them near your iPhone, and a setup animation appears on screen. In iOS 16, with a counterfeit pair, the same action can trigger a “Cannot Verify AirPods" warning. The message says the earbuds might not perform as expected and recommends not connecting them to your iPhone. This warning only appears for earbuds it detects are mimicking real AirPods.