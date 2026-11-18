Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) Fifty innovative products and solutions developed by startups were launched on Wednesday, the second day of the 29th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit here, officials said.

These products and solutions unveiled under the Karnataka government's "Startup Product Launch 5.0" initiative were multi-disciplinary and sector-agnostic, they said.

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According to an official release, the products and solutions presented included AI-powered and IoT-enabled electronic devices, advanced manufacturing technologies, aerospace and defence applications, sustainable and circular economy solutions, fintech platforms, biotechnology innovations, smart industrial automation systems, GIS-based applications, deep-tech quality assessment platforms, intelligent warehousing solutions, cybersecurity products, applications to prevent fraudulent transactions, and next-generation communication and satellite technology solutions.

"The majority of the startups at the product launch are incubated in Karnataka government-supported incubators such as K-tech Innovation Hubs, Centres of Excellence, and Technology Business Incubators anchored by premier institutions and industry associations including IISc, NASSCOM, IIIT, and Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre," it said.

Karnataka Minister for Home, Electronics, IT & BT and e-Governance Priyank Kharge said, "Startup Product Launch 5.0 reflects the depth and diversity of innovation emerging from Karnataka's startup ecosystem. The 50 products and solutions showcased today span a wide range of sectors, from Artificial Intelligence and DeepTech to biotechnology, aerospace, clean technology and advanced manufacturing."

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"Our focus is to create an enabling ecosystem that supports startups at every stage of their journey -- from ideation and product development to validation, commercialisation and scale. Through initiatives such as ELEVATE, K-Tech Innovation Hubs and our network of Centres of Excellence and incubators, we are committed to helping homegrown innovators build solutions that address real-world challenges and compete in global markets," he said.

The Startup Product Launch 5.0 initiative serves as a platform for showcasing cutting-edge innovations developed in Karnataka and highlights the state's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, technology-led innovation, and startup growth across emerging sectors, it added.