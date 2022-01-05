Since the advent of the pandemic, the world is moving to an all-digital model. With our increased resilience to technology, smartphones have fast become our constant companion for education purposes, entertainment, payments, health - making them a requisite and a necessity in every household. Despite the shortage in the chip industry, the adoption of smartphones has been tremendous all over the world, along with sustained momentum in inventing new technologies throughout 2021 by smartphone manufacturers.

Looking at the pace of smartphone evolution, giving a push to fierce competition in the market, we expect the future to be more powerful and revolutionary. Let’s look at what’s new in 2022’s smartphone trend’s pot! Here’s what we are expecting more of- from smartphones this year.

Trends to look out for in 2022:

1. It will be a breakthrough year for budget smartphones where more chipset players will be seen entering the segment by introducing some flagship features and maintaining the affordable price tag. Along with this, a new generation of 5nm chipsets will be widely used to make smartphones much faster and more power-efficient.

2. As India continues to rise in the share of 5G smartphones, products ranging from 15-20K will completely be taken over by 5G technology. Products under the 10-15K segment will also start getting dominated by 5G offerings in the coming year.

3. The market for AMOLED smartphone displays is anticipated to grow and become a hygiene expectation in phones above ₹10,000 by the end of the year.

4. With a deeper need to cater to the gaming audiences, multiple smartphones brands are expected to come up with unique propositions and features including higher refresh rate, physical buttons, and attachable mods.

5. Recording video in 8K is still not very common, however, 8K videos will become more popular showcasing enhanced cinematic experience.

6. The coming year, the brands will be focusing on the new battery technology with smaller physical batteries and faster-charging speeds. 120W fast charging will become a common feature, where the phone can be charged in less than 20 mins.

7. Design is the key area of innovation for most brands to drive creative development and differentiate themselves from the competition. Lighter, slimmer, and more compact phones will be on the rise.

8. Technologies including foldable and expandable will be disruptive in the smartphone segment. Understanding the requirement of consumers, brands are democratizing their approach and developing new phones with different form factors to become more accessible and affordable to everyone.

9. Smartphone makers have introduced a variety of screen innovations, the concept of the under-display camera being one. The brands will look at popularizing the feature in smartphones across price points.

10. Smartphones becoming an indispensable device will give birth to the newer ways for consumers to owning a smartphone through leasing and FSUP.

11. Under the range of 20-30K, the smartphone will now also be equipped with better camera featuring OIS technology and an enhanced displace with 144Hz refresh rate.

12. Premium experiences will now be getting more affordable and accessible, with features including the Bokeh effect in the budget-friendly smartphones.

