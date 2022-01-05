5G, 5nm SoC, 120W fast charger, 144Hz refresh rate to dominate in 2022: Flipkart

Since the advent of the pandemic, the world is moving to an all-digital model. With our increased resilience to technology, smartphones have fast become our constant companion for education purposes, entertainment, payments, health - making them a requisite and a necessity in every household. Despite the shortage in the chip industry, the adoption of smartphones has been tremendous all over the world, along with sustained momentum in inventing new technologies throughout 2021 by smartphone manufacturers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}