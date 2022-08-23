5G rollout in India: These cities will be first to get

Reportedly, 5G services would be rolled out in a phased manner and during the first phase only 13 selected cities would get the fast speed 5G internet services. These cities include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, and more.
As per the government orders, 5G services are launching in India. Reportedly, telecom giants Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio would be the early players who might launch their 5G services in India by the end of this month.
According to a latest report, the Indian government would officially launch 5G at the inauguration of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) on September 29, 2022. During his speech on Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi said that 5G will launch in India sooner than one can expect and its speed will be 10 times faster than 4G network.
Reportedly, 5G services would be rolled out in a phased manner and during the first phase only 13 selected cities would get the fast speed 5G internet services. These cities include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune.
Moreover, it is important to note that not every citizen in these above-mentioned cities might get 5G services. It is possible that telecom companies may provide access to 5G in selected areas of these cities which are not confirmed, yet.
Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday asked telecom service providers to gear up for the 5G launch post the issuance of spectrum allocation letters. The DoT has received payment of around ₹17,876 crore from service providers -- Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Adani Data Networks and Vodafone Idea for the spectrum they won in a recent auction.
In a first, the Department of Telecom (DoT) issued spectrum assignment letters on the same day the successful bidders of radio waves made upfront payments.
Speaking at the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, PM Modi spoke about 5G roll out in a statement. He said, “India's techade is here! With 5G, semiconductor manufacturing and Optical Fibre Cable (OFCs) in villages, we are bringing a revolution through Digital India to the grassroots level."
The Digital India Movement along with the production of semiconductors, 5G networks and optical fibre network show strength in three sectors, that is, education, health facilities, and change in common man's lives, PM Modi said.
