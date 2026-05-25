7 AI gadgets of 2026 that actually feel useful: Smart glasses, AI rings and more

AI is finally becoming practical. Instead of weird prototypes and overpromised “AI companions”, the most interesting gadgets of 2026 are the ones quietly improving everyday life.

Here are some AI-powered gadgets launched/updated in 2026 that genuinely feel useful.

Also Read | Smart kitchens of 2025: AI gadgets that are changing how India cooks

Fitbit Sense 3 Google-owned Fitbit doubled down on AI-powered health tracking with the Fitbit Sense 3. The smartwatch now uses Gemini AI to deliver more personalised wellness insights, rather than simply showing raw data.

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The device can analyse sleep quality, stress patterns, recovery time, and heart-rate trends to offer actionable suggestions throughout the day. Its AI assistant can also summarise health trends weekly and suggest workout intensity based on fatigue levels.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Smart rings became one of the biggest gadget trends of 2026, and Samsung’s Galaxy Ring emerged as one of the most polished options. Powered by Galaxy AI, the ring continuously tracks sleep, movement, stress, and recovery patterns.

Unlike bulky smartwatches, the lightweight design makes it comfortable for all-day use. The AI system converts health data into simple recommendations such as better sleep timings, recovery alerts, or activity goals.

It is especially appealing for users who want passive health monitoring without constantly checking a screen.

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Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Meta expanded the AI capabilities of its Ray-Ban smart glasses in 2026, turning them into one of the few wearable AI gadgets people actually use daily.

The glasses can now identify landmarks, translate conversations in real time, answer contextual questions, read text aloud, and provide navigation prompts through voice interaction. Meta AI can also analyse what the user is looking at through the built-in cameras.

The biggest advantage is that the glasses still look like regular eyewear, making them socially acceptable compared to earlier smart-glass experiments.

Rabbit R2 Rabbit’s second-generation AI assistant device improved upon the original R1 with faster responses and more reliable task handling. The compact gadget can manage bookings, answer queries, organise schedules, and interact with apps using natural conversation.

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Instead of opening multiple apps manually, users can simply ask Rabbit R2 to complete tasks for them. It works especially well for quick productivity actions, such as summarising emails, creating reminders, or handling travel plans.

Insta360 Flow 2 Pro AI is transforming content creation, and Insta360’s latest AI-powered gimbal became one of the most useful creator gadgets of 2026.

The device automatically tracks subjects, stabilises footage, suggests framing, and even creates quick edits optimised for Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and TikTok. Solo creators benefit the most because the AI tracking mimics having a camera operator.

Humane AI Pin 2 Humane returned in 2026 with a more refined version of its wearable AI assistant. The Humane AI Pin 2 focuses on reducing screen dependence by offering voice-based AI interactions that clip directly to clothing.

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Users can send messages, translate speech, get summaries, answer queries, and receive notifications without pulling out a smartphone. Improved battery life and faster processing make it significantly more practical than the first-generation device.

AI Home Robots Several companies launched smaller AI-powered home robots in 2026, focused on practical household use. These robots can monitor pets, assist elderly users with reminders, control smart-home devices, and handle video calls.

Unlike earlier robotic assistants that struggled with real-world navigation, newer AI systems are better at understanding homes and responding naturally to voice commands.