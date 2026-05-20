7 AI-powered scams Indians are falling for in 2026: Deepfakes, fake HR calls and more

Artificial intelligence is rapidly making online fraud more sophisticated in India, with scammers now using cloned voices, deepfake videos, AI-generated emails and realistic chatbots to target users across job searches, banking, investing and social media. Unlike older scams that were easier to identify because of poor grammar or suspicious messages, AI-powered scams often sound polished, professional and emotionally convincing.

Here are seven AI-powered scams Indians are increasingly falling for right now.

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Fake HR interview calls using AI-generated voices Scammers are increasingly posing as recruiters from companies, and victims receive professional-looking interview calls, often followed by fake offer letters and onboarding emails. After multiple “screening rounds”, candidates are asked to pay registration, training, or laptop-delivery fees. In some cases, fraudsters also collect Aadhaar, PAN and bank details, which can later be misused for identity theft or financial fraud.

Deepfake family emergency scams Fraudsters are cloning relatives' voices using short audio clips from platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp,and Facebook. Victims receive panic-inducing calls from what sounds like a son, sibling or parent claiming they are injured, stranded or in police custody and urgently need money.

WhatsApp “digital arrest” scams Cybercriminals impersonating police officers, CBI officials or telecom regulators are threatening users over video calls and falsely accusing them of involvement in crimes such as money laundering or parcel fraud. Victims are told they are under “digital arrest” and must stay on continuous video surveillance while transferring money for “verification”. WhatsApp recently told the Supreme Court it banned more than 9,400 accounts linked to such scams, according to Moneycontrol.

Celebrity deepfake investment ads AI-generated videos featuring personalities such as Elon Musk and Mukesh Ambani are being used to promote fake crypto platforms and trading schemes. The deepfake videos are edited to appear as if the celebrities are endorsing guaranteed-return investments. Users are often redirected from ads on YouTube or Facebook to fraudulent apps and websites.

AI-generated phishing emails that sound human Unlike older phishing emails filled with spelling mistakes, AI-generated scam emails now mimic corporate communication styles, HR departments and banking alerts. Some even use Indian workplace language and realistic formatting, making them harder to detect. Victims are tricked into clicking malicious links, downloading malware or sharing OTPs and login credentials.

Fake AI trading and stock prediction apps Apps claiming to use “AI-powered investing” or “machine-learning stock prediction” are attracting users with promises of unusually high returns in stocks, forex and crypto. Many display fake dashboards, manipulated testimonials and fabricated profit screenshots before disappearing with user deposits or blocking withdrawals entirely.