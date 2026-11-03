97 pc Indian professionals want to learn AI; 65 pc concerned about lack of human judgment: Report

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) As many as 97 per cent of professionals are willing to further develop their AI capabilities, while 88 per cent expect the technology to improve productivity and efficiency within their area of expertise, a report said on Tuesday.

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Executive search and senior leadership recruitment firm Michael Page India's Candidate Pulse Report 2026, revealed that respondents showed a strong interest in developing AI skills, alongside clear concerns about how AI is used.

While 88 per cent expect AI to improve efficiency and productivity, 65 per cent cited the lack of human judgment and intuition as a concern, and 61 per cent cited privacy and data security.

"India's professionals are no longer asking whether to use AI, they are using it every day. What we are seeing is a workforce that is optimistic about productivity gains, but also clear about the safeguards it expects, from human judgment to the protection of data. The opportunity now is to move beyond conversational tools to AI that is built into how analysis, decisions, and operations are carried out," Michael Page Senior Managing Director Nilay Khandelwal said.

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The Michael Page India's Candidate Pulse Report 2026, is based on inputs of 3,401 professionals across 11 APAC markets, including 2,550 in India.

Overall, most see AI as beneficial but not without significant risks, and a large share views it as a game-changer for their industry.

The report found the appetite to learn is near-universal and tied to career growth with 97 per cent of professionals willing to learn more about AI.

Most respondents in the country are keen to enhance their efficiency and productivity while preparing for future roles.