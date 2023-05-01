A bioethicist and a professor of medicine on regulating AI in health care

Second, governance approaches must be adaptable. In the pre-licensing phase, regulatory sandboxes (where companies test products or services under a regulator’s supervision) would help to develop needed agility. They can be used to determine what can and ought to be done to ensure product safety, for example. But a variety of concerns, including uncertainty about the legal responsibilities of businesses that participate in sandboxes, means this approach is not used as often as it should be. So the first step would be to clarify the rights and obligations of those participating in sandboxes. For reassurance, sandboxes should be used alongside a “rolling-review" market-authorisation process that was pioneered for vaccines during the pandemic. This involves completing the assessment of a promising therapy in the shortest possible time by reviewing packages of data on a staggered basis.