A bug allowed kids to visit x-rated sites. Apple took three years to fix it.

Ask to Buy loophole. Adam Pletter, a child and adolescent psychologist in Maryland, has started a campaign to get Apple to fix another issue. He says when he deletes an app (paid or free) from his daughter’s phone, she can redownload it without asking permission again. The “Ask to Buy" only happens once, so there isn’t a way to take apps away from kids once they have them. (While confirming this in testing, I removed the App Store from my son’s iPad and now can’t get it back. Another bug people report!)