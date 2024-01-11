A CES Cheat Sheet: 16 Gadgets to Put on Your Radar

Gamers can be more effective when they can hear the bings and booms that accompany the on-screen action. Many people who are deaf or hard of hearing can’t experience those sound effects. Gaming accessory company Airdrop Gaming created Audio Radar to help people visualize the surround sound already built into hundreds of titles for Xbox, PlayStation and PC consoles. Light bars attach to a monitor or TV and light up in sync with the digital audio tracks. It lets the gamer know where sounds are coming from, be it the sound of enemy fire in “Call of Duty" or a lumbering cow in “Minecraft." It’s available for preorder for $400, and is expected to ship in April.