A close-up look at the present—and future—of humanoid robots

JOHNSON: We feared we would hear that, but actually what we’re finding is this usually is a part of someone’s day, it’s not their entire day, because it is backbreaking work. But Digit can take this task off their hands, and then that same worker who is doing the physical movement of the boxes can now become a digital worker, because they’re being trained to be the manager of the fleet of robots. So they have the opportunity to upskill into a digital job.