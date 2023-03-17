A crypto-exchange founder makes his case for decentralised finance

Centralised crypto companies that take custody of user assets, such as FTX, are known as “CeFi". CeFi and traditional financial institutions, such as banks, are prone to risk build-ups. That is because their balance-sheets are insufficiently transparent to investors and regulators, and their interests are often not aligned with those of their users. For example, when employees’ compensation models incentivise risk, other stakeholders can be left in the lurch if things go wrong. FTX is not the only casualty among cryptocurrency firms in recent months. Major consumer lenders, including BlockFi, Celsius and Voyager, also met similar fates. Public blockchains allowed users to watch $6bn of asset withdrawals happen in real time from a wallet that was owned by FTX. But because FTX is a CeFi company, there was no visibility into how much was owed to customers and where those withdrawn funds were going. When it comes to more traditional financial bodies, consider that it took months to untangle flows between Archegos Capital, an investment firm which collapsed in 2021, and its counterparties, and more than a decade to unwind Lehman Brothers, a bank which filed for bankruptcy in 2008.