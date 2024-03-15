A Fake Bill Ackman Is Scamming Investors Out of Millions on Facebook
Randall Smith , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 15 Mar 2024, 05:25 PM IST
SummaryAnd he’s not the only one. A bogus Cathie Wood, a false Steve Cohen and a pretend Peter Lynch are luring victims on social media, and their real-life counterparts can’t keep up. ‘It’s like a game of whack-a-mole.’
Bill Ackman is fighting a losing battle against Bill Ackman. Impostors posing as the billionaire hedge-fund manager on Facebook keep luring hapless investors into stock-market scams—and the real Ackman has been powerless to stop them.
