A guide on how to use ‘search message by date’ feature on WhatsApp for iOS

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform, keeps innovating with new features. Recently, WhatsApp has introduced a bunch of new features for iOS and Android such as the ‘search by message by date’ feature which is available for its iOS beta testers. This feature helps users to find messages by a specific date.

Here is a step by step guide on how to use the latest search message by date WhatsApp feature on iOS:

STEP1. Download the latest version of WhatsApp from Apple App Store or update the existing app on your iPhone.

STEP2. Open the WhatsApp app on your iOS device.

STEP3. Proceed to the chat window and search for a message from a specific date.

STEP4. Now tap on the recipient name.

STEP5. Press the search button available under the recipient’s profile picture.

STEP6. Tap on the calendar icon available in the top-right corner of the search bar.

STEP7. Now select the month and year to scroll back to find the message.

STEP8. WhatsApp will return the user to the specific messages from the specified date after tapping the Jump to date feature.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has reportedly rolled out a new feature that will make it easier for users to block others. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the messaging app is rolling out the ability to block users within the chat list and from notifications.

The report says that WhatsApp is adding two new entry points to block users. The first shortcut is to block a contact by opening the chat option in the chat list. The second option is to block users through the notification received on their phone. In case a user receives a call from an unknown user, he/she will be able to block them right from the app notification.

WABetaInfo is an online platform that keeps track of new and upcoming WhatsApp features. It says that the two new shortcuts to block users on WhatsApp will make it easier to block unknown contacts without opening their chats.

The new shortcuts are available to beta testers who have downloaded the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.10 update. The latest beta is available on Google Play Store. It is expected to be rolled out to other users in the coming weeks.