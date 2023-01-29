A guide on how to use ‘search message by date’ feature on WhatsApp for iOS

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform, keeps innovating with new features. Recently, WhatsApp has introduced a bunch of new features for iOS and Android such as the ‘search by message by date’ feature which is available for its iOS beta testers. This feature helps users to find messages by a specific date.
Here is a step by step guide on how to use the latest search message by date WhatsApp feature on iOS:
STEP1. Download the latest version of WhatsApp from Apple App Store or update the existing app on your iPhone.
STEP2. Open the WhatsApp app on your iOS device.
STEP3. Proceed to the chat window and search for a message from a specific date.
STEP4. Now tap on the recipient name.
STEP5. Press the search button available under the recipient’s profile picture.
STEP6. Tap on the calendar icon available in the top-right corner of the search bar.