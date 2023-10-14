A mini-guide to create AI-powered stickers on WhatsApp

Meta has recently unveiled a range of AI products and enhancements for WhatsApp. According to the parent company of Facebook, these new AI capabilities are designed to enhance communication for WhatsApp users. Among the innovations introduced is the AI Stickers feature. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WhatsApp offers users the ability to produce AI stickers, enhancing their in-app conversation experience. These AI stickers are generated through artificial intelligence (AI) powered by Meta's service, crafting personalized stickers based on the text input. Once created, these AI stickers seamlessly appear in your sticker collection, ready to be shared with your contacts whenever you choose.

Currently, it is noteworthy that WhatsApp's AI stickers exclusively support the English language. To create AI stickers, users need to provide descriptions in English. Additionally, it is essential to verify the availability of this feature in your region, as it is currently accessible in select countries.

Simply follow the steps outlined below to create AI stickers:

Launch WhatsApp on your mobile device, initiate a chat, and then tap the Smiley icon, followed by the sticker icon. Next, select "create" and, if prompted, click on "continue." Subsequently, input the description for the stickers you want to create. The app will then generate four stickers, allowing you to pick your preferred one or modify the description as needed. Once satisfied with your sticker, tap "send."

Meanwhile, the Meta owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a refreshed interface on Android, which made news in the tech world a couple of times. Interestingly, this revamped interface will exclude WhatsApp's green-colour bar in the main chat area. It is believed that the new WhatsApp design might resemble Google's Material Design 3 guidelines.

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is all set to roll the update for beta users for Android 2.23.21.12 update. Previously, the instant messaging platform revealed that it was working on a new group chat feature as a reminder system for community chats.

This update will be available to a limited number of beta users initially and includes revamped icons enhancing the overall appeal of the platform. Moreover, WhatsApp is updating the theme colour for both dark and light modes including chat bubbles and floating action buttons.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

