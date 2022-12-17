A mini Instagram guide on how to group your posts at one place

Instagram, a Meta owned photo sharing app, keeps updating several of its features on a regular basis. One of its features is to group all of your posts together at one place using the Guides feature. This feature was launched during the Covid-19 and it helps the users to manage their Instagram posts, products and places in a simple manner.
Instagram, a Meta owned photo sharing app, keeps updating several of its features on a regular basis. One of its features is to group all of your posts together at one place using the Guides feature. This feature was launched during the Covid-19 and it helps the users to manage their Instagram posts, products and places in a simple manner.
The Instagram Guides feature can be spotted on the users’ profile and share Guides via Stories and DMs. Moreover, the photo sharing app sports users made product guides inside Instagram Shopping. It allows others to search for the latest products from users they might not otherwise follow.
The Instagram Guides feature can be spotted on the users’ profile and share Guides via Stories and DMs. Moreover, the photo sharing app sports users made product guides inside Instagram Shopping. It allows others to search for the latest products from users they might not otherwise follow.
Here’s a guide on how to create an Instagram Guide:
Here’s a guide on how to create an Instagram Guide:
STEP1. Open the Instagram app on a smartphone.
STEP1. Open the Instagram app on a smartphone.
STEP2. Visit your profile by clicking on the small profile picture available at the bottom right corner.
STEP2. Visit your profile by clicking on the small profile picture available at the bottom right corner.
STEP3. Tap on the Plus icon available at the top right corner.
STEP3. Tap on the Plus icon available at the top right corner.
STEP4. Now, select the Guide option from the pop-up menu.
STEP4. Now, select the Guide option from the pop-up menu.
STEP5. Choose the type of guide that you want to create: Places, Products or Posts.