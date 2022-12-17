Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
A mini Instagram guide on how to group your posts at one place

2 min read . 04:28 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Govind Choudhary
Steps on how to use Instagram Guide features.

  • The Instagram Guides features can be spotted on the users’ profile and share Guides via Stories and DMs. Moreover, the photo sharing app sports users made product guides inside Instagram Shopping.

Instagram, a Meta owned photo sharing app, keeps updating several of its features on a regular basis. One of its features is to group all of your posts together at one place using the Guides feature. This feature was launched during the Covid-19 and it helps the users to manage their Instagram posts, products and places in a simple manner.

The Instagram Guides feature can be spotted on the users’ profile and share Guides via Stories and DMs. Moreover, the photo sharing app sports users made product guides inside Instagram Shopping. It allows others to search for the latest products from users they might not otherwise follow.

Here’s a guide on how to create an Instagram Guide:

STEP1. Open the Instagram app on a smartphone.

STEP2. Visit your profile by clicking on the small profile picture available at the bottom right corner.

STEP3. Tap on the Plus icon available at the top right corner.

STEP4. Now, select the Guide option from the pop-up menu.

STEP5. Choose the type of guide that you want to create: Places, Products or Posts.

STEP6. Users can also select their saved posts or any of their posts.

STEP7. After selecting the posting of your choice, choose the Next button available at the top right corner.

STEP8. Furthermore, include a title for the guide and additional titles for the posts it will contain.

STEP9. Now, tap on the Add posts button to add more posts to the guide.

STEP10. Tap on the Next option available at the top right.

STEP11. At the end, press the Share button and it’s done.

Meanwhile, Instagram has announced that they are launching a ‘hacked’ hub to assist accounts that have been experiencing access issues.

As per Instagram, hacked is nothing but a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues.

"To support accounts that are experiencing access issues or may have been hacked, we created Instagram.com/hacked - a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues," the message on Instagram's announcement blog read.

