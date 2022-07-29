A new Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 powers ultimate performance on OnePlus 10T 5G

Sleek looks, powerful performance with the new Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, an advanced battery that supports 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging and a Hyperboost Gaming engine make the OnePlus 10T 5G the smartphone for the pros.
Calling out to all the gamers out there! Your search for a smartphone that offers you a smoother, more stable gaming experience and ensures that you never miss a single point, just ended with the launch of the all-new OnePlus 10T 5G, a phone that is truly designed for the pros.
The latest offering from OnePlus has created quite a buzz in the market already for the faster and smarter performance that it offers making it the perfect choice for those who love to game. The OnePlus 10T 5G offers a powerful performance with the new Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, an advanced battery that supports 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging and a Hyperboost Gaming engine that is engineered to deliver a next-level gaming experience.
Read on to know what makes the OnePlus 10T 5G special.
Designed to game
The HyperBoost Gaming Engine on the OnePlus 10T 5G powers two features designed to make gaming smoother and more responsive – General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizerand LSTouch. The GPA Frame Stabilizer reduces frame fluctuations offering a smoother, more stable gaming experience and the LSTouch works in tandem with the 1,000 Hz instant touch sampling rate to improve responsiveness while gaming, making your overall experience extraordinary.
Unmatched performance
This is the first OnePlus smartphone to feature the new Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform which offers powerful performance, better battery efficiency, and multitasking abilities on the go. For you, this translates into faster, more efficient on-device cross tasking, even when using intensive applications thanks to the improved Qualcomm® Kryo™ CPU. Its Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1’s octa-core CPU offers 10 per cent faster CPU performance with a 30 per cent improvement in power efficiency.
Memory and OxygenOS 12.1
The Mobile Platform is given a fillip by up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 two-lane storage, which can suspend more than 35 applications at once offering you a faster, smoother user experience minus the interruptions. The OnePlus 10T 5G comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 offering new features around work, rest and play. OnePlus will roll out its new OxygenOS 13 which will bring more customisation and improvements in gaming as well as connectivity. The new OS will be available in OnePlus 10T 5G and other devices.
Superfast charging
It is embedded with a 4,800 mAh dual-cell battery with a 7C rating, which supports the 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging feature that powers the phone up to a one day’s power in all of 10 minutes. It takes 19 minutes to fully charge the phone from 1-100 per cent, making sure that you are never left without power. This means you don’t need to wait for long to start playing your favourite game again!
No heating
The OnePlus 10T 5G will not overheat or power down even after hours of gaming. It has been designed with a next-generation 3D cooling system – the largest and most advanced one for a OnePlus device ever – which offers a total cooling area of over 37,000 mm2. The new cryo-velocity vapour chamber with 8 dissipation channels and a redesigned micron-level 3D capillary dissipation structure offer up to twice the dissipation ability of traditional smartphone vapour chambers, ensuring that your phone cools down very quickly.
The awesomeness of this smartphone extends to the camera too. Its rear triple camera system comprised of a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor complete with OIS, a 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP macro camera give you professional quality photos that capture even the fine details. The quality remains unaffected even in low light and unevenly lit environments. The captures are further enhanced by Image Clarity Engine, Super HDR and Nightscape 2.0 functions to give you scroll-stopping content for your social media accounts!
Unified and burden less design
Sleek and stylish, this new smartphone from OnePlus follows the same unified and burden less design as the popular OnePlus 10 Pro, with a unibody rear glass cover that makes it look awesome and comfortable to hold too. It gets its premium looks thanks to a special film coating that delivers a ceramic-like finish. The OnePlus 10T 5G comes in two exciting colourways – Moonstone Black and Jade Green. Which one do you choose?
All in all, the smartphone offers a holistic performance upgrade, which extends well beyond improvements to speed alone. This time, OnePlus has leveraged new technologies to deliver key advancements to the overall OnePlus experience. So, what are you waiting for? Head to the nearest OnePlus store or check out the new OnePlus 10T 5G online at www.oneplus.in.