A new Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 powers ultimate performance on OnePlus 10T 5G

Memory and OxygenOS 12.1

The Mobile Platform is given a fillip by up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 two-lane storage, which can suspend more than 35 applications at once offering you a faster, smoother user experience minus the interruptions. The OnePlus 10T 5G comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 offering new features around work, rest and play. OnePlus will roll out its new OxygenOS 13 which will bring more customisation and improvements in gaming as well as connectivity. The new OS will be available in OnePlus 10T 5G and other devices.