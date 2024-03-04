A Pain-Free Way to Secure All Your Online Accounts

An emerging technology called passkeys conveniently replaces both passwords and 2FA codes, but it’s only supported on a small number of sites. Until they’re ubiquitous, we’re stuck with pesky codes.Lately, I’ve discovered better tools and practices that simplify the 2FA process. My guide will help you get codes easily on your computer, and securely share them with a spouse who is trying to file taxes or pay a utility bill. It will also help you protect the codes so you don’t get locked out of accounts if you lose your phone.