A Russia-linked network uses AI to rewrite real news stories
SummaryIn early March a network of websites, dubbed CopyCop, began publishing stories in English and French on a range of contentious issues, which is not unusual for Russian propaganda. What was new was that the stories had been taken from legitimate news outlets and modified using large language models
IN THE 1980S the KGB had a well-worn method for pumping disinformation around the world. “We preferred to work on genuine documents," recalled Oleg Kalugin, a former KGB general, “with some additions and changes." That method has not changed greatly, but technology has accelerated the process.