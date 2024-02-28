A short history of tractors in English
Summary
- What the tractor and the horse tell you about generative AI
It was the ChatGPT of its day. “Come and see the tractors", entreated an article in the Prairie Farmer in 1915, advertising a trade show in Illinois showing off the new tech. “It will mark a new epoch in farming—the farmer’s liberation from sole dependence on the weary horse." “Tractors are more economical than horses," insisted an agricultural expert in a government report around the same time, “not only making farm work cheaper but easier." The tech clearly impressed people, but it also scared them. One American observer, watching a tractor in England, said it “walked over the earth like some huge animal, puffing and snorting". Tractors promised a revolution in American agriculture, an industry which in 1900 employed about a third of workers and produced about 15% of GDP.