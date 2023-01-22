A step by step guide to translate a message on WhatsApp before sending2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 10:43 PM IST
- Here is a step by step guide on how to use the translating feature on the WhatsApp application.
WhatsApp, a Meta owned instant messaging app, offers a built-in translation feature which can help users understand messages in several languages. Here is a step by step guide on how to use the translating feature on the WhatsApp application:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×