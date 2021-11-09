Swiss precision maker, Garmin , on Tuesday launched ‘Index S2 Smart Scale’, a connected health and wellness tool with latest technology and accuracy. The Index S2 Smart Scale features a high resolution color displays. It comes with all the primary features including the new weight trend graph factor which tracks the change in bodyweight for longer period of time. The Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled smart scale showcases a comprehensive range of detailed biometric data for its users.

Further, the health statistics can be synced with the Garmin Connect account. It displays information like the body mass index, skeletal muscle mass, bone mass and most importantly, the body water percentage. The Index S2 has a weather widget to help users.

Upto 16 user profiles can be created in the Index S2 to track individual goals and progress and each user can sync and view their own statistics in Garmin Connect app.

Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India, said, “Garmin’s prime objective across the markets is to introduce advanced technology, supporting the athletes and fitness enthusiasts in their daily training and improving performances. The Garmin Index S2 smart scale is for every health conscious and fitness enthusiast individual across sectors. Loaded with unique capabilities, the ultra-modern tool can provide crucial insights with crucial features like weight trend graphs, customizable widgets, enhanced accuracy, and a variety of biometric data, supporting people at all activity levels to lead healthier lives. This new tool is easy to use and can accommodate up to 16 users, making it the perfect for a family or a team."

Index S2 comes in two colors; Black and White and features a battery life of up to 9 months, the company claims. It is available at ₹15,990 on e-commerce platforms.

