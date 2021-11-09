A Swiss made Smart Scale that tells your BMI and more. Know more

Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India, said, “Garmin’s prime objective across the markets is to introduce advanced technology, supporting the athletes and fitness enthusiasts in their daily training and improving performances. The Garmin Index S2 smart scale is for every health conscious and fitness enthusiast individual across sectors. Loaded with unique capabilities, the ultra-modern tool can provide crucial insights with crucial features like weight trend graphs, customizable widgets, enhanced accuracy, and a variety of biometric data, supporting people at all activity levels to lead healthier lives. This new tool is easy to use and can accommodate up to 16 users, making it the perfect for a family or a team."