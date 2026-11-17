NEW YORK — Thousands of customers reported difficulty accessing online accounts at several major U.S. banks and the money transfer service Zelle on Monday after a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase caused ripple effects throughout the financial system.

Chase said Monday that the technical problems were not a systemic issue and were not the result of a cyberattack, and that it was working to bring banking services back online.

“Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds,” a Chase spokesperson said in a statement. “We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

The disruption comes days after two major outages affected other parts of the U.S. economy: A major outage by Microsoft happened Thursday and lasted for hours, severely impacting services including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot. This was followed by an outage affecting the nation’s air traffic control system Friday that grounded all U.S. flights for several hours and continued to disrupt air travel across the country over the weekend.

Monday's technical issues seem to be centered at Chase customers and customers at other banks trying to transact with Chase. Those banks, including Bank of America and Citigroup, were not having issues with their banking services.

A spokesman for U.S. Bank said its systems are not directly impacted but that “clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays.”

Zelle is the peer-to-peer payment system that major U.S. banks use to allow customers to send money to friends and family at near-instant speed. Zelle is owned by Arizona-based Early Warning Services, which in turn is owned by financial institutions including Bank of America, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank, Truist, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo.

A spokesman for Early Warning Services said the Zelle network was fully operational.

“An issue at the financial institutions may be delaying Zelle payments for some of their customers,” the spokesman said.

Some Chase customers received a message that said, “Some services aren’t available. We’re working on them. Please try back later.”

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This story has been updated to correct Microsoft outage began Thursday, not Friday.