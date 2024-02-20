A Venture Capitalist’s View of AI: Where the Money Is
Tom Dotan , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 20 Feb 2024, 03:15 PM IST
SummaryHemant Taneja of General Catalyst says his focus is on AI’s role in transforming industries and business functions.
Hemant Taneja, chief executive and managing director of venture-capital firm General Catalyst, is a prominent voice in Silicon Valley on the need to develop artificial intelligence responsibly.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less